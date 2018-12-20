JIT probes Lawai, Majeed in ‘fake’ bank account case

RAWALPINDI: A three-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) interrogated former Karachi Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai and Omni group official Abdul Ghani Majeed here at Adiala jail on Wednesday in connection with a fake bank account case.

The JIT, led by the Fed­eral Investigation Agency’s Additional Director General of Economic Crime Wing Ahsan Sadiq, and assisted by Inter-Services Intelligence Brigadier Shahid Pervez and FIA’s Dr Muhammad Riz­wan, interrogated the two suspects for more than one-and-a-half hour in the jail.

The JIT has to submit its report to the Supreme Court on Thursday (tomorrow) and the next hearing of the case will be held on Dec 24.

Omni group chairman Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed were arrested by the FIA in August.

Abdul Ghani Majeed, one of the suspects, was taken to Karachi from Adiala jail on Dec 5, for production in court. He was brought back to Rawalpindi and shifted to Adiala jail on Dec 11.

On the Supreme Court’s orders, Hussain Lawai and Ghani Majeed, who were imprisoned in Karachi, were brought to Adiala jail on Nov 29 by a private plane.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had ord­er­ed authorities concerned to shift the accused to Adiala jail, Rawalpindi, from Karachi, and produce them in court at the next hearing with the observation that the accused were influential and powerful people and they could influence the investigation of the JIT.

The FIA has been investigating several people in connection with the case, including former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

According to reports, Mr Zardari had told the JIT that he was not involved in any business activity since 2008 and after assuming the cha­rge of the president of Pakis­tan he had disassociated himself from all his business and economic activities.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2018