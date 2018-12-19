DAWN.COM

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace efforts with Gen Bajwa

Dawn.comDecember 19, 2018

The “visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for [the] Afghan peace process”, says ISPR chief. —ISPR
Zalmay Khalilzad, the United States special envoy tasked with finding a negotiated end to Afghanistan's 17-year old war, on Wednesday called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss regional security and the peace initiative in Afghanistan, the military’s spokesperson said.

According to a statement tweeted by the Inter-Services Public Relations chief, the “visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for [the] Afghan peace process”.

The army chief reiterated that “peace in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan” and assured that continuous efforts will be carried out “for bringing peace and stability in the region”.

Earlier this week, Washington had welcomed Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

The acknowledgement came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Pakistan had arranged another round of talks between the US and Taliban officials but he did not say when and where.

“The United States welcomes any actions by the Pakistani government to promote greater cooperation, including fostering negotiations between the Taliban, the Afghan government, and other Afghans,” a US embassy spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Prime Minister Khan had also highlighted Pakistan's "abiding interest" in achieving lasting peace and reconciliation in war-torn Afghanistan through a political settlement.

King
Dec 19, 2018 06:12pm

Where are elected representative ??

shake chilli
Dec 19, 2018 06:27pm

this or that. you choose.

Mohan
Dec 19, 2018 06:31pm

Can't imagine Gen. Rawat sitting with an ambassador and discussing politics. Only dim will say it is democracy in Pakistan.

