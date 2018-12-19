ICC orders PCB to pay 60pc of BCCI's legal cost in failed compensation case
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday ordered the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to pay 60 per cent of the costs incurred by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and an ICC panel during the two boards' legal wrangle over a bilateral series agreement.
The ICC, whose Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) had last month ruled in the BCCI's favour and dismissed the $70 million compensation claim against it, today delivered another blow to the PCB.
The global cricket governing body, in a press release today, announced that its DRC panel "has determined that the PCB should pay 60 per cent of the BCCI’s claimed costs as well as the administrative costs and expenses of the Panel" itself.
Furthermore, the ICC said that its judgement on the matter is "binding and non-appealable".
The PCB had filed the compensation case against India during former chairman Najam Sethi's era.
The board's stance in the case was that the Indian board had signed an MoU with Pakistan in 2014 in order to restore the bilateral series between the two countries which have remained suspended for the last 11 years. However the BCCI has refused to honour their commitment and have not implemented the conditions agreed in the MoU.
PCB officials were hopeful for a decision in their favour in the compensation case but the verdict announced on November 20 went against them.
Comments (24)
Wow. The power of BCCI!!!
I like it.
Naya pakistan.
Well, thats a news. Now pcb will think twice before going to icc for such cases. Dont know how much pcb will need to pay now but to me its an additional cost and totally wasted by pcb management. Use money wisely you will need them for future. Bcci has lot of money but they are also clever in handling cases.
We do not accept this order and we will raise this issue in ICJ ,Hague.
Waw that interesting now.
What a great and a grave tragedy ?
Poor PCB.. got another hit..
What a fiasco. Instead of receiving compensation they have to now fork out the legal costs of both organizations!. Why was the ICC approached? Don't they know who rules the roost there? Going to an international arbitration panel would have been better.
Interesting turn of events, though the outcome was very much expected. Lets see how the PCB mulls over this matter.. Do they have any option to avoid pay-out as the judgement explicitly states that its binding and non-appealable..
Instead of receiving any penny from BCCI PCB will end up paying money to BCCI. This is what happens when you take decisions by your emotions and not by logic.
Ask Najam Seethi to pay the amount, if he knew the case is weak, so why he proceeded it??
Every action has a reaction
Now that is some justice
CJP, take some suo motu against the PCB! Your hard-collected dam fund will become hardly collected!
Sethi - the gift that keeps on giving.
Ouch, that hurts !
BCCI saying weldone and thank you Najam Sethi.
Should not be a problem iccc doesn't know that a former captain is the pm of pakistan he will travel to sone country but will definitely pay the dues india should be rest assured
Good dicision
Icc is ruled by India Australia and England so what was PCB expecting???
Why insist on merely an MoU and then challenge on shaky ground in some kind of court with binding and unspeakable decisions? ever realized the world around you? Have it paid by Mr. Sethi who was behind all this costly expedition. Misplaced egos have cost this poor nation already enough. As for future cricketing with India, just write it off your books, for good. Also, either bring cricket back to its home grounds in Pakistan if you must keep playing, or just call cricket bye. Internal wrangling, players attitudes, misplaced priorities, mismanagement and financial losses make this one no different from Pakistan Steel, PIA, etc. Do at least some one thing right.
Ouch, it hurts?
The ICC decision is legally non-enforceable and motivated by the BCCI who dominate ICC.
PCB should refuse to pay it and call their bluff. Let them take PCB to court if they dare!