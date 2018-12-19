No pressure from US to hand over Dr Shakeel Afridi, says state minister

The United States has made no request to Pakistan to hand over Dr Shakeel Afridi, who was imprisoned for his alleged links to a banned militant group, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi informed the Senate on Wednesday.

The minister was responding to a question by Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah, who said reports were emerging that the US had asked Pakistan to extradite Dr Afridi, the physician who allegedly helped the Central Intelligence Agency in tracking Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden in an Abbottabad compound through a vaccination campaign.

"Is there any pressure from America on the government regarding the matter of Shakeel Afridi?" the senator asked.

"There is no question of it. There is neither any pressure on us nor will we take the same," Shehryar replied, adding that he was not aware of any extradition request made by Washington regarding Dr Afridi.

"There will be no compromise on national security," he said, stressing that the government's performance was out there for everyone to see.

The minister said if such a request is received from the US, it will be put in front of the parliament, but added that the matter would fall under provincial jurisdiction after the 18th Amendment.

At this, Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed opined that it was not appropriate to term Dr Afridi's matter "a provincial issue".

"The same will be said about Kulbhushan [Jadhav] tomorrow," he said, in a reference to the Indian spy who was sentenced to death in 2017 by a Pakistani military tribunal for his involvement in espionage.

"There is a difference between Shakeel Afridi and Kulbhushan," was the state interior minister's counterargument.

Dr Afridi had been imprisoned at Peshawar Jail before he was shifted in April 2018 to Adiala Jail. In August, he was shifted to Sahiwal jail for security reasons.

Today's session also saw Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry returning to the house after a ban placed on him by the Senate chairman for his failure to apologise over remarks he had uttered against opposition members ended.

PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan, who Chaudhry had accused of nepotism in remarks that had caused the initial ruckus in the parliament, got up from his seat to shake hands with the information minister as he arrived for the session.

Bizenjo challenges NAB to form JIT

Meanwhile, National Party (NP) Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo submitted a privilege motion on reports of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) allegedly preparing to act against him.

"I have been accused of purchasing property worth billions," the senator said, claiming that his wife, daughter and nephews had been implicated as well.

"I challenge NAB to form a JIT [Joint Investigation Team] against me," he said, adding that if even that is not enough, he was ready to appear before a committee formed by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Bizenjo claimed that he "unfortunately" had a hand in the appointment of the current NAB chairman. "I supported him because he belonged to Balochistan," the NP president added.