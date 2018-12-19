DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FATF compliance: Govt takes fresh measures against terror financing

APDecember 19, 2018

Email

Pakistan faces race against time to avoid being blacklisted by FATF. — File
Pakistan faces race against time to avoid being blacklisted by FATF. — File

The federal government has approved fresh measures to avoid being blacklisted by an international group that monitors money laundering and terror financing, a trio of officials told AP on Wednesday.

Three officials told the news agency that the new measures would prevent suspected militants from operating bank accounts and illegally transferring money by air, land and sea.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision with reporters.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Pakistan on a “grey list” earlier this year but gave it time to take action before a further downgrade.

Any further demotion, it is feared, could deter foreign investors and hinder Pakistan's access to international markets amid a fiscal crisis.

The PTI government is set to submit a compliance report to the FATF in the first week of January.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A rudderless government

A rudderless government

The PM’s approach to politics and governance is no different from the short, T20 form of cricket.

Editorial

Educating girls
Updated December 19, 2018

Educating girls

Lack of investment in girl’s education isn’t a KP-specific problem.
December 19, 2018

Meddling in US polls

TWO reports commissioned by the US Senate Intelligence Committee have revealed the extent to which Russia attempted...
December 19, 2018

Rogue security guards

FOOTAGE from outside Parliament House on Monday showed Samaa TV cameraman Syed Wajid Ali lying prone on the ground,...
Updated December 18, 2018

Stabilisation measures

The last few days have seen a flurry of news reports about Pakistan’s ongoing talks with the IMF.
December 18, 2018

Polio: another blow

IT was supposed to be polio’s final stand. Anti-polio campaigners were optimistic that this winter’s drive —...