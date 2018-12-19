DAWN.COM

Court concludes hearing NAB references against Sharifs; verdict on Monday

Dawn.com | Mohammad ImranUpdated December 19, 2018

The verdict in NAB references against Nawaz Sharif will be announced on December 24. — File
An accountability court has reserved its verdict in the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, DawnNewsTV reported on Wednesday.

The verdict will be announced on December 24 (Monday), which is the revised deadline set by the Supreme Court to wrap up the references. The accountability court had indicted Sharif in the said references for holding assets beyond his known sources of income in August 2017.

Sharif's counsel Khawaja Haris today furnished documents related to Hasan Nawaz's offshore companies and asked accountability court judge Arshad Malik for more time to submit additional documents.

The request for a full week's time was, however, turned down by the judge, who told Haris that he can submit the documents in court latest by Monday.

Haris, while presenting his final argument today, told the judge that "Nawaz Sharif has never admitted that he received a salary from Capital FZE", adding that his client's position in the said company was "honourary".

The counsel claimed that Sharif had obtained employment in Capital FZE for visa purposes only.

Not a penny's corruption proven against me: Sharif

Sharif talks to the media outside the court.

Sharif, following the hearing, had a brief chat with media representatives outside the court, during which he claimed that "not a penny of corruption was proven against me".

"This was my 78th appearance in this case and in the one before we had appeared 87 times," he said. "This was a very painful [experience].

"I have been serving the people for 35 years. I have been the chief minister twice and the prime minister thrice. I am very happy that I have done my duty, and I think that since I have stepped in politics I have never indulged in corruption nor have I ever misused my powers."

The former prime minister also lauded the media for its responsible reporting on the cases against him and "conveying the facts to the nation".

Mbutt
Dec 19, 2018 01:54pm

Put all thise criminals in jail for livetime. Well don imran khan sahib You are great..leader

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 19, 2018 01:54pm

Now pay-back time!

Recommend 0
shaibaaz
Dec 19, 2018 01:55pm

The corrupt will continue to hoodwink the system in Pakistan and flourish...PPP and PML have ransacked this Nation thoroughly....

Recommend 0
Sahmad
Dec 19, 2018 01:57pm

Let the justice prevail.

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Dec 19, 2018 02:02pm

If the crime cannot be proved in the court of law, it doesn't mean that you are innocent.

Recommend 0
Danish
Dec 19, 2018 02:08pm

All know the verdict. NS going to be charged.

Recommend 0
sheryaar
Dec 19, 2018 02:11pm

yes he is absolutely right !!! he has had done corruption of single penny... but its in billions !!!

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 19, 2018 02:17pm

'Verdict received in NAB references' - this is the big news and final decision will be announced on 24 December 2018. What would be the verdict? I think it would be similar to Panama cases - 'Guilty' and sent back to jail for a long time. In my view, both Asif Zardari and Shabaz Sharif will follow NS soon!

Recommend 0
A Sincere
Dec 19, 2018 02:18pm

Little sign of relief for Sharif family as the verdict will be announced on Monday, not on Friday again.. :)

Recommend 0
M Rafique
Dec 19, 2018 02:28pm

"Not a penny of corruption has been proven against me", of course not a single peny (using terms of London environment ) but much much more and so far un-accounted for pakistan's public money are grabed

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 19, 2018 02:50pm

Same old story, same old statements but no evidence to show how you made your money.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 19, 2018 02:52pm

You didn’t take a salary but you own the company, so what does that mean.

Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Dec 19, 2018 02:56pm

The nation is waiting to see what happens next.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 19, 2018 02:58pm

Why not just show how you got your assets, is that too difficult.

Recommend 0
My_PM_Is_Handsome
Dec 19, 2018 03:06pm

Waiting for Friday I guess?

Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Dec 19, 2018 03:30pm

The boat is sinking I guess so

Recommend 0
Raja Idrees
Dec 19, 2018 03:39pm

I think he will be a free man in all the cases at the end of the road in Sc.

Recommend 0
Kashif
Dec 19, 2018 03:43pm

Looks like he is walking free, from his recent statements and meetings.

Recommend 0
Hasan
Dec 19, 2018 03:57pm

"I have never indulged in corruption nor have I ever misused my powers." and Pakistan's economy is booming

Recommend 0
Maria
Dec 19, 2018 04:06pm

And you want us to believe you that you didn’t do corruption. Height of lying

Recommend 0
nazir
Dec 19, 2018 04:10pm

Hopefully will win!

Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 19, 2018 04:14pm

The charge is not corruption, it is assets beyond means. And after 165 appearances, Nawaz has not been able to provide one penny’s worth of money trail.

Recommend 0

