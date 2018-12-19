Court concludes hearing NAB references against Sharifs; verdict on Monday
An accountability court has reserved its verdict in the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, DawnNewsTV reported on Wednesday.
The verdict will be announced on December 24 (Monday), which is the revised deadline set by the Supreme Court to wrap up the references. The accountability court had indicted Sharif in the said references for holding assets beyond his known sources of income in August 2017.
Sharif's counsel Khawaja Haris today furnished documents related to Hasan Nawaz's offshore companies and asked accountability court judge Arshad Malik for more time to submit additional documents.
The request for a full week's time was, however, turned down by the judge, who told Haris that he can submit the documents in court latest by Monday.
Haris, while presenting his final argument today, told the judge that "Nawaz Sharif has never admitted that he received a salary from Capital FZE", adding that his client's position in the said company was "honourary".
The counsel claimed that Sharif had obtained employment in Capital FZE for visa purposes only.
Not a penny's corruption proven against me: Sharif
Sharif, following the hearing, had a brief chat with media representatives outside the court, during which he claimed that "not a penny of corruption was proven against me".
"This was my 78th appearance in this case and in the one before we had appeared 87 times," he said. "This was a very painful [experience].
"I have been serving the people for 35 years. I have been the chief minister twice and the prime minister thrice. I am very happy that I have done my duty, and I think that since I have stepped in politics I have never indulged in corruption nor have I ever misused my powers."
The former prime minister also lauded the media for its responsible reporting on the cases against him and "conveying the facts to the nation".
Comments (22)
Put all thise criminals in jail for livetime. Well don imran khan sahib You are great..leader
Now pay-back time!
The corrupt will continue to hoodwink the system in Pakistan and flourish...PPP and PML have ransacked this Nation thoroughly....
Let the justice prevail.
If the crime cannot be proved in the court of law, it doesn't mean that you are innocent.
All know the verdict. NS going to be charged.
yes he is absolutely right !!! he has had done corruption of single penny... but its in billions !!!
'Verdict received in NAB references' - this is the big news and final decision will be announced on 24 December 2018. What would be the verdict? I think it would be similar to Panama cases - 'Guilty' and sent back to jail for a long time. In my view, both Asif Zardari and Shabaz Sharif will follow NS soon!
Little sign of relief for Sharif family as the verdict will be announced on Monday, not on Friday again.. :)
"Not a penny of corruption has been proven against me", of course not a single peny (using terms of London environment ) but much much more and so far un-accounted for pakistan's public money are grabed
Same old story, same old statements but no evidence to show how you made your money.
You didn’t take a salary but you own the company, so what does that mean.
The nation is waiting to see what happens next.
Why not just show how you got your assets, is that too difficult.
Waiting for Friday I guess?
The boat is sinking I guess so
I think he will be a free man in all the cases at the end of the road in Sc.
Looks like he is walking free, from his recent statements and meetings.
"I have never indulged in corruption nor have I ever misused my powers." and Pakistan's economy is booming
And you want us to believe you that you didn’t do corruption. Height of lying
Hopefully will win!
The charge is not corruption, it is assets beyond means. And after 165 appearances, Nawaz has not been able to provide one penny’s worth of money trail.