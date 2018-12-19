Supreme Court accepts Faisal Raza Abidi's apology in contempt case
The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted former senator Faisal Raza Abidi's unconditional apology for demeaning the superior judiciary and closed a contempt of court case against him, DawnNewsTV reported.
Abidi, who is currently detained in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, had submitted a written apology to the top court on Monday. The former senator had apologised for his "uncalled-for conduct and remarks against the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan".
Furthermore, he had acknowledged that he "has no logic, reason or argument to defend his uncalled-for conduct" and "promised that in future [he] will not repeat the grievous mistake".
Justice Azmat Saeed, who was heading the three-member Supreme Court bench that heard the case today, accepted the apology while noting that, "no one raises objections over constructive criticism; but criticism should be within limits."
However, the judge said said that other similar cases against Abidi ongoing in different courts should be heard on "their merits".
The former senator had faced the heat after a video of his interview went viral on social media, in which his language was deemed abusive, contemptuous and threatening. He was also accused of levelling allegations against government institutions created via the Constitution.
He is facing three other cases pertaining to his remarks made in the interview.
Islamabad police had arrested him outside the Supreme Court building in October after the third case was registered against him.
Common sense has prevailed.
He is incorrigible. Should have been proscribed from politics for life.
All is well that ends well.
Waste of time and money..Ask him to pay few millons Rs in DAM fund for wasting time.
your honor, repeat offenders dont deserve the mercy of the court. be fair, he should have been sentenced.
I hope wish and desire that ex Senator Mr. Reza Abadi now controls in his words What has hapened with him was "due" in my opinion. .
If only the courts could learn to make such speakers the guests of the government at public costs for a minimum period of three years we would definitely see a decline in such abnormal behaviour of any one. Those who habitually make such comments will be able to recover their mental illnesses within a record time. Just try it please once.
A fair and equality based act of SCP.
If you had to be sorry then why did you waste so much time
If so ...... then why was he charged with contempt. This only dilutes the serious nature of contempt of court. Say what you actually want to say......and then say sorry, which you actually don't feel.....and go home laughing.
Much ado about nothing. Now, this obstacle out of its way, the higher judiciary would concentrate on the pending cases? Again, wishful thinking on my part? Why so sensitive on such criticism? Why exactly they pay attention to the media so much. The British judges would not even read the local newspapers.