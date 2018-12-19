Supreme Court accepts Faisal Raza Abidi's apology in contempt case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted former senator Faisal Raza Abidi's unconditional apology for demeaning the superior judiciary and closed a contempt of court case against him, DawnNewsTV reported.

Abidi, who is currently detained in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, had submitted a written apology to the top court on Monday. The former senator had apologised for his "uncalled-for conduct and remarks against the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan".

Furthermore, he had acknowledged that he "has no logic, reason or argument to defend his uncalled-for conduct" and "promised that in future [he] will not repeat the grievous mistake".

Justice Azmat Saeed, who was heading the three-member Supreme Court bench that heard the case today, accepted the apology while noting that, "no one raises objections over constructive criticism; but criticism should be within limits."

However, the judge said said that other similar cases against Abidi ongoing in different courts should be heard on "their merits".

The former senator had faced the heat after a video of his interview went viral on social media, in which his language was deemed abusive, contemptuous and threatening. He was also accused of levelling allegations against government institutions created via the Constitution.

He is facing three other cases pertaining to his remarks made in the interview.

Islamabad police had arrested him outside the Supreme Court building in October after the third case was registered against him.