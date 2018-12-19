Punjab govt's decision to lift Basant ban challenged in LHC
The Punjab government's decision to lift the 12-year-old ban imposed on celebrating Basant was challenged in the Lahore High Court on Wednesday.
The provincial administration had removed the ban on the kite-flying festival a day earlier, saying that it will be celebrated in the second week of February 2019. Advocate Safdar Shaheed Pirzada challenged that decision in court, complaining that the festival had been banned in the first place because it had taken the form of a "blood sport".
The petitioner claimed that it was "unconstitutional" to allow a leisure activity "that results in the loss of human lives", and accused the government of lifting the ban to divert attention from public issues.
Furthermore, the petitioner prayed to the court to declare the government's decision as illegal.
The court accepted the petition and fixed it for hearing on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had announced the government's decision to lift Basant ban, adding that a committee comprising the Punjab law minister, the provincial chief secretary, and other administrative officials, will be formed to deliberate on the modalities about how the negative aspects of the festival can be avoided and overcome.
The provincial minister said the committee would give its recommendations within a week. "This time, Lahore's population will surely celebrate Basant," Chohan had said.
"The Supreme Court in its order had clarified that there was no restriction on holding the Basant festival and that it should be celebrated while staying within the ambit of law, as well as the rules and regulations defined by the government," the minister said.
Chohan further claimed that citizens and the civil society had been demanding permission to organise Basant festivities for quite some time, following which Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had sought recommendations about holding the Spring festival.
"The chief minister has said that Basant is a cultural festival, 'it has no relation to religion. It is for enjoyment,'" the provincial information minister said.
Comments (7)
Basant Festival belongs to this region. It has nothing to do with any religion.
how shameful it would be to celebrate the deadly festival over lives of millions.!
This will create jobs and will be a good source of revenue by attracting international tourists. There should be strict rules and heavy penalty for people who go against these rules.
Why the New Pakistan is bent upon reversing even the good works of the previous governments? This ban was got imposed after losing so many human lives to killer-kites.
Kite flying should not be allowed in residential areas. But instead the festival should be celebrated in open spaces in suburb or parks in the city to avoid loss life or any allied material damage. The citizens indeed right recreation and sport to the state and should not be taken away.
I am not sure if the decision to lift the ban on Basant festival is a good idea. What I find really staggering though is that almost any decision that this government has taken it has been challenged in the courts. What is the point of having a government if the courts are going to interfere and what is the point of having a parliament and countless number of MNAs/MPAs/Senators when they sit on their back sides doing nothing except for slinging mud at each other? These issues must be discussed in the parliament. It is becoming very clear that PTI is inexperienced in politics and they are up against the crooks of the highest level in the form of the opposition. They will sell IK and he won't even know!
My view is that in this particular instance, the court should dismiss the petition and refer the petitioner to the parliament.
The ban should be lifted as this is Pakistani festival!