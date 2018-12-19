'Disrespectful, silly' Kohli blasted at home and abroad for bad behaviour
Indian captain Virat Kohli faced stiff criticism both Down Under and at home on Wednesday after his side's crushing loss to Australia in the second Test.
Former Australian paceman Mitchell Johnson called Kohli “disrespectful” and “silly” over his heated exchanges with fellow skipper Tim Paine during the Perth Test.
Former India great Sunil Gavaskar meanwhile hit out at “selection blunders” and the Indian Express daily slammed Kohli's “explicit lack of confidence” in some of his players.
Kohli and Paine exchanged barbs, at one point prompting intervention from the umpire, during the game that Australia won by 146 runs on Tuesday to level the four-match series 1-1.
It was reported that Kohli belittled Paine as just “a stand-in captain” — a claim angrily denied by India's team management.
The retired Johnson said the famously combative Kohli's antics were unnecessary.
“At the end of the match, you should be able to look each other in the eyes, shake hands and say 'great contest',” he wrote in a column for Fox Sports. “Virat Kohli could not do that with Tim Paine, shaking the Australian captain's hand but barely making eye contact with him. To me, that is disrespectful.
“Kohli gets away with more than most cricketers simply because he is Virat Kohli and he gets placed on a pedestal but this Test left the Indian captain looking silly,” he added.
After the game both Paine and Kohli played down their on-field sledging, which was picked up by stump microphones.
Kohli described it as simply banter that was part and parcel of Test cricket.
“As long as there is no swearing the line doesn't get crossed. And no personal attacks,” he said.
He added that the remarks in Perth were nothing compared to their Australian tour in 2014, when he claimed to have been called a “spoilt brat”.
But Johnson said Kohli's behaviour made a mockery of his pre-series claims that he was a changed man and didn't plan to initiate any confrontations.
“What we saw this Test says otherwise,” he said. “From my experiences with him and what I am seeing as an observer now, not much has changed. It was disappointing and that is not the only area where he let himself down.”
Johnson and Kohli have history. In 2014 at Melbourne, Johnson threw the ball that hit Kohli in the back when attempting a run out, sparking a heated debate.
'Little confidence'
Gavaskar said that the roles of Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri need to be assessed if India fail to perform in the final two Tests in Melbourne and Sydney.
He said that since India's tour of South Africa at the start of the year, picking the wrong players “has lost matches which could've been won.”
If India fail to win the next two matches, “the selectors need to think whether we are getting any benefit from this lot — the captain, coach and support staff,” Gavaskar told Aaj Tak TV news network.
The Indian Express said that the biggest bone of contention in Perth was not selection but that Kohli “has little confidence in some of his teammates”.
“It's a viciously self-fulfilling prophecy: the more you think they can't do it, they won't be able to do it,” the paper said.
It cited the non-selection of Ravindra Jadeja, and Kohli saying that fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin would probably not have played even if he had been fit.
“Kohli quite rightly rates (Australian spinner Nathan) Lyon highly, but one wonders how Ashwin and Jadeja would feel about their captain's assessment of them,” the paper added.
“India can still win this series, but for that to happen, Kohli will have to back his players. “
Comments (18)
Kohli blows hot and cold. He should really take care of this side of his game and let his batting do the talking. Thats when he is at his best. Such a wonderful cricketer to watch when he is top of his game.
Very difficult to absorb defeat from second string of Australians
Whenever Jadeja gets an opportunity, his performance shouts from the rooftops that he deserves to be a regular in the side but somehow the Kohli- Shastri duo seem to be determined to keep Jadeja out. Do cricket fans resort to RTI (Right To information) ?
When glamorous lifestyle pervades over game, this is what happens.
Time for Rohit to take over as Captain, We want Sikar and Rohit to open, ask Rahul to come down, and show way to Ajinka. bring Redhiman saha back in palce of Pant.
Ravi Shastri is a yesman of Kohli and by doing this he gets his job secured for quiet some time.
"If India fail to win the next two matches, “the selectors need to think whether we are getting any benefit from this lot — the captain, coach and support staff,” Gavaskar told Aaj Tak TV news network." I agree,Kohli is a very good batsman but surely not a good captain,selection mistakes are oft repeating since South Africa and costing India test matches.
King Kohli is the best cricketer in the world in all three formats. So he can do that. Simple.
India will win the series 3-1...period
Always said this guy is put on a pedestal just like Tendulkar was. Yes he is a good batsman, but a captain not a chance in space. Neither is he a great. He doesn't know how to carry himself and is becoming a liability.
I personally feel Virat doesn't have to do that. But Aussies are getting a taste of their own medicine. This is what their players do on all tournaments - domestic or abroad.
We Miss Dhoni!
Much Ado about nothing.
South Asians love to select every rising star as leader weather they have the Leadership skills or not;Kohli is another example of this trend. India has the best chance ever to win a test series in Australia as they are facing an Australian B Team, however, it seems the same dismal performance as always!
@Sagar, Yes I agree, if Kohli had done that against any other team I will criticize but against Australia it is justifiable.
@Nadeem, This B team is only missing 2 players one of which was caught for playing against the spirit of cricket and all that . Their frontline bowlers won the match for them.
@Naxalite, Dhoni was a real captain and a genius tactician. He kept his cool always. Kohli looks like the spoiled child who didn't get his sweets. This spoiled child attitude is costing the team. Aussies put him in his place.
So now Australians would set the code of conduct for sledging ?? Strange they did for decades together & now Aussies act as saints when at the receiving end.