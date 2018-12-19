Karachi food poisoning case: DIG South confirms minor brothers died from consuming spoiled food

Karachi's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday confirmed that the deaths of two minor brothers in Karachi last month — which occurred after the two had consumed food from an upscale restaurant — had resulted from food poisoning.

Odho, who was addressing a press conference on the matter, said that the two children had started vomiting after consuming unhealthy food, which caused dehydration, kidney failure and eventually death.

Police had sent multiple samples of food collected from the restaurant, the victims' house as well as from their bodies to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency as well SGS Korangi for examination, Odho said.

He said that during the investigation, Arizona Grill — where the brothers had their last meal — had not been able to give satisfactory answers to police queries regarding their supply chain and storage. Furthermore, he said, the quantity of yeast and mould that was found in the eatery exceeded levels allowed by health standards.

The DIG claimed that dangerous bacteria like listeria, coliform, e. coli and salmonella had also been found in samples taken from the eatery.

Restaurant employees arrested

Police have arrested two Arizona Grill employees in connection with a case pertaining to the deaths of two siblings in Karachi by suspected food poisoning, a separate police press release stated.

The suspects have been shifted to Sahil Police Station, while a case has been registered under Section 322 (punishment for qatl-bis-sabab: Whoever commits qatl bis-sabab shall be liable to diyat) and 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) of the Pakistan Penal Code.