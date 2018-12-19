DAWN.COM

Karachi food poisoning case: DIG South confirms minor brothers died from consuming spoiled food

Imtiaz Ali | Shafi BalochUpdated December 19, 2018

Deputy Inspector General South Javed Alam Odho (C) addresses a press conference in Karachi. — Photo courtesy Imtiaz Ali
Karachi's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday confirmed that the deaths of two minor brothers in Karachi last month — which occurred after the two had consumed food from an upscale restaurant — had resulted from food poisoning.

Odho, who was addressing a press conference on the matter, said that the two children had started vomiting after consuming unhealthy food, which caused dehydration, kidney failure and eventually death.

Police had sent multiple samples of food collected from the restaurant, the victims' house as well as from their bodies to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency as well SGS Korangi for examination, Odho said.

He said that during the investigation, Arizona Grill — where the brothers had their last meal — had not been able to give satisfactory answers to police queries regarding their supply chain and storage. Furthermore, he said, the quantity of yeast and mould that was found in the eatery exceeded levels allowed by health standards.

The DIG claimed that dangerous bacteria like listeria, coliform, e. coli and salmonella had also been found in samples taken from the eatery.

Restaurant employees arrested

Police have arrested two Arizona Grill employees in connection with a case pertaining to the deaths of two siblings in Karachi by suspected food poisoning, a separate police press release stated.

The suspects have been shifted to Sahil Police Station, while a case has been registered under Section 322 (punishment for qatl-bis-sabab: Whoever commits qatl bis-sabab shall be liable to diyat) and 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

fairplay
Dec 19, 2018 12:53pm

what about the responsible restaurant owners and managers?

Aamir
Dec 19, 2018 01:08pm

Also arrest the owner.

Qasim
Dec 19, 2018 01:10pm

Should arrest the owners, they're the main culprits! The said restaurant has a bad reputation even in Lahore, they've changed their name of the restaurant in the past (from Arizona to California grill) just to evade taxes.

Umair Karim
Dec 19, 2018 01:12pm

What about the owners, the workers have been arrested as escape goats.

By the way their, Shahrah-e-Quaideen Branch is still up and running.

Karachitee
Dec 19, 2018 01:14pm

If 3 year old expired frozen meat was utilized than it is not just fault of employee.

SkyHawk
Dec 19, 2018 01:16pm

Where are the food inspection teams ? Nobody is taking responsibility for ensuring that all food sold in Karachi is clean and safe for the consumer to eat. Any Restaurant and food shops that stores, prepares, produces, cooks or sells food must comply with strict hygiene standards otherwise the owners should be put behind bars and their restaurants/food shops should be sealed forever.

hasan
Dec 19, 2018 01:17pm

I cant understand what a 1.5yr old infant might have eaten at this restaurant? I also cant understand why these three people were the only victims despite the other 300 people who ate at that restaurant, and eat every other day while everyone knows its a highly running place. These must be those bacteria etc., but what is the reason these were the only 3 people affected. On the onslaught it looked barely like a case of Poisoning (not food poisoning) done with a clear focus to harm these people/this family. Wonder what is the truth.

Kashif
Dec 19, 2018 01:19pm

So after one at last they come to know that its food poisoning, have not even arrested the owners of the restaurant. This is criminally slow of Police like always.

Neo
Dec 19, 2018 01:28pm

Need proper hygeine and meat suppliers.

Doesn't Make Sense
Dec 19, 2018 01:30pm

Well...if the kids died from food poisoning; that would entail massive dehydration; The worry is death from food poisoning is a very preventable cause; why were the kids not properly hydrated; this case can also be a case for medical negligence; Furthermore, there is no point in arresting the staff, while the true criminals out to be the cooks and the managers (owner included). A medical inquiry ought to be as to why this case was not managed properly

Mansur Ul Haque
Dec 19, 2018 01:35pm

Seal this restaurant. Food checking should be done around fast pace in all the provinces.

ahmed
Dec 19, 2018 01:37pm

Owner must have bribed everyone to get off the hook, simple. Always the poor employees get the beating.

TN
Dec 19, 2018 01:39pm

why arrested employees - and not the owner?

TS
Dec 19, 2018 02:01pm

The Franchisee's must be arrested. Who was doing the audit of this facility? If true, how come the facility is serving food that was expired in 2014 (as per media reports)?

Who is supposed to be answering these questions?

kitkat
Dec 19, 2018 02:08pm

@fairplay, they are the ones should have arrested first but..... may be have good connections.

amir
Dec 19, 2018 02:14pm

what about chunky monkey the candy they ate? what exactly did they eat? looks like chunky monkey is being given a clean chit. all restaurants in pakistan are unclean, yet we all eat

Rizwan
Dec 19, 2018 02:21pm

Why employees. Why not the owner. Its his policies that the employees follow.

fairplay
Dec 19, 2018 02:25pm

it seems the parents did not take them to a hospital in time either. sorry to raise this issue for the grieving parents.

Abdul Sekha
Dec 19, 2018 02:37pm

What a way to perform duty by arresting employees who act under orders of owners and manager. They should be arrested and not employees. Where is Justice ? Under what arrangement this happened ?

Syed Iqbal Shahzad
Dec 19, 2018 02:43pm

Why employee has been arrested Owner of the restraurant should be arrest, they are responsbile for operation and general management Sympathy with poor staff of Arizona Grill, who become escape goat...

khurram
Dec 19, 2018 02:58pm

The owners are primarily liable, employees most of the time just tollow orders and that too in the absence of training and awareness is much too easy..

Simple Logic
Dec 19, 2018 03:05pm

Arresting employees is not enough. Owners should be arrested. Infact greater responsibility falls on the owners. Typical to penalize the weakest/poorest in the chain.

