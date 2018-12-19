Karachi food poisoning case: DIG South confirms minor brothers died from consuming spoiled food
Karachi's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday confirmed that the deaths of two minor brothers in Karachi last month — which occurred after the two had consumed food from an upscale restaurant — had resulted from food poisoning.
Odho, who was addressing a press conference on the matter, said that the two children had started vomiting after consuming unhealthy food, which caused dehydration, kidney failure and eventually death.
Police had sent multiple samples of food collected from the restaurant, the victims' house as well as from their bodies to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency as well SGS Korangi for examination, Odho said.
He said that during the investigation, Arizona Grill — where the brothers had their last meal — had not been able to give satisfactory answers to police queries regarding their supply chain and storage. Furthermore, he said, the quantity of yeast and mould that was found in the eatery exceeded levels allowed by health standards.
The DIG claimed that dangerous bacteria like listeria, coliform, e. coli and salmonella had also been found in samples taken from the eatery.
Restaurant employees arrested
Police have arrested two Arizona Grill employees in connection with a case pertaining to the deaths of two siblings in Karachi by suspected food poisoning, a separate police press release stated.
The suspects have been shifted to Sahil Police Station, while a case has been registered under Section 322 (punishment for qatl-bis-sabab: Whoever commits qatl bis-sabab shall be liable to diyat) and 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Comments (22)
what about the responsible restaurant owners and managers?
Also arrest the owner.
Should arrest the owners, they're the main culprits! The said restaurant has a bad reputation even in Lahore, they've changed their name of the restaurant in the past (from Arizona to California grill) just to evade taxes.
What about the owners, the workers have been arrested as escape goats.
By the way their, Shahrah-e-Quaideen Branch is still up and running.
If 3 year old expired frozen meat was utilized than it is not just fault of employee.
Where are the food inspection teams ? Nobody is taking responsibility for ensuring that all food sold in Karachi is clean and safe for the consumer to eat. Any Restaurant and food shops that stores, prepares, produces, cooks or sells food must comply with strict hygiene standards otherwise the owners should be put behind bars and their restaurants/food shops should be sealed forever.
I cant understand what a 1.5yr old infant might have eaten at this restaurant? I also cant understand why these three people were the only victims despite the other 300 people who ate at that restaurant, and eat every other day while everyone knows its a highly running place. These must be those bacteria etc., but what is the reason these were the only 3 people affected. On the onslaught it looked barely like a case of Poisoning (not food poisoning) done with a clear focus to harm these people/this family. Wonder what is the truth.
So after one at last they come to know that its food poisoning, have not even arrested the owners of the restaurant. This is criminally slow of Police like always.
Need proper hygeine and meat suppliers.
Well...if the kids died from food poisoning; that would entail massive dehydration; The worry is death from food poisoning is a very preventable cause; why were the kids not properly hydrated; this case can also be a case for medical negligence; Furthermore, there is no point in arresting the staff, while the true criminals out to be the cooks and the managers (owner included). A medical inquiry ought to be as to why this case was not managed properly
Seal this restaurant. Food checking should be done around fast pace in all the provinces.
Owner must have bribed everyone to get off the hook, simple. Always the poor employees get the beating.
why arrested employees - and not the owner?
The Franchisee's must be arrested. Who was doing the audit of this facility? If true, how come the facility is serving food that was expired in 2014 (as per media reports)?
Who is supposed to be answering these questions?
@fairplay, they are the ones should have arrested first but..... may be have good connections.
what about chunky monkey the candy they ate? what exactly did they eat? looks like chunky monkey is being given a clean chit. all restaurants in pakistan are unclean, yet we all eat
Why employees. Why not the owner. Its his policies that the employees follow.
it seems the parents did not take them to a hospital in time either. sorry to raise this issue for the grieving parents.
What a way to perform duty by arresting employees who act under orders of owners and manager. They should be arrested and not employees. Where is Justice ? Under what arrangement this happened ?
Why employee has been arrested Owner of the restraurant should be arrest, they are responsbile for operation and general management Sympathy with poor staff of Arizona Grill, who become escape goat...
The owners are primarily liable, employees most of the time just tollow orders and that too in the absence of training and awareness is much too easy..
Arresting employees is not enough. Owners should be arrested. Infact greater responsibility falls on the owners. Typical to penalize the weakest/poorest in the chain.