DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Alyani not to attend JCC meeting in China

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated December 19, 2018

Email

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani was not part of Pakistan's delegation, says official. — File photo
Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani was not part of Pakistan's delegation, says official. — File photo

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani will not attend the 8th meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee to be held in China on Dec 20. He has nominated Information Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi to represent Balochistan government at the meeting.

Official sources said that the Balochistan chief minister was not part of Pakistan’s delegation which left for China on Monday, led by Federal Minister for Plann­ing and Development Makh­doom Khusro Bakhtiar.

The Balochistan government had announced a few days ago that the chief minister would decide about attending the conference in China in the light of agenda and decisions of the Planning and Development Working Group relating to Balochistan’s development projects in the China-Pak­istan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The chief minister also held a meeting with Chinese ambassador last week in this connection.

The Balochistan government has already expressed its reservations about not including Balochistan deve­lopment projects in CPEC, especially not making the western route part of CEPC.

Mr Alyani had said that only two projects of Balochistan had been made part of CPEC over the past five years.

Upgradation of CPEC deve­lopment projects, Gwa­dar International Airport and special economic zones would be the main projects of Pakistan to be discussed at the JCC meeting.

The Balochistan government has decided to present its demands in the meeting which include inclusion of western route in CPEC, Chinese investment in the province’s livestock and agriculture sectors and building of new dams.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Mi­­ni­s­­­ter Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Reh­man, Balochistan Infor­ma­tion Minister Zahoor Bule­­di, Chairman of Gwadar Port Authority Dostain Ja­­maldini, Secretary of P&D Muhammad Ali Kakar, Chairman of P&D’s CPEC Unit Hafeez Jamali and senior government officials of the Balochistan government will attend the meeting.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A rudderless government

A rudderless government

The PM’s approach to politics and governance is no different from the short, T20 form of cricket.

Editorial

Educating girls
Updated December 19, 2018

Educating girls

Lack of investment in girl’s education isn’t a KP-specific problem.
December 19, 2018

Meddling in US polls

TWO reports commissioned by the US Senate Intelligence Committee have revealed the extent to which Russia attempted...
December 19, 2018

Rogue security guards

FOOTAGE from outside Parliament House on Monday showed Samaa TV cameraman Syed Wajid Ali lying prone on the ground,...
Updated December 18, 2018

Stabilisation measures

The last few days have seen a flurry of news reports about Pakistan’s ongoing talks with the IMF.
December 18, 2018

Polio: another blow

IT was supposed to be polio’s final stand. Anti-polio campaigners were optimistic that this winter’s drive —...