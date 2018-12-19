DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Dasu project’s steering body to meet on Jan 8

Khalid HasnainUpdated December 19, 2018

Email

Federal govt will have to bear an additional cost of about Rs18bn according to recommendations of special committee. — File photo
Federal govt will have to bear an additional cost of about Rs18bn according to recommendations of special committee. — File photo

LAHORE: The federal government will have to bear an additional cost of about Rs18 billion if it agrees to accept recommendations of a special committee constituted to quickly resolve the issue of much-delayed land acquisition for 4,300MW Dasu hydropower project, Dawn has learnt.

The committee is set to submit its preliminary report to the project steering committee (PSC) that is likely to meet on Jan 8.

“We have prepared a preliminary report-cum-proposal after holding a series of meetings with the representatives of people affected by the project, local politicians and notables,” a senior official, engaged in the ongoing process/discussions over land acquisition for the project told Dawn on Tuesday.

“According to our assessment,” he said, “the financial impact arising in the wake of accepting the affected people’s demands is approximately three per cent of the total cost (over Rs600bn) for both two stages of this mega project.

“So, now it would be up to the government to accept it or not since we are just supposed to submit our report to the PSC,” he said.

“Besides the report, we have compiled a petition signed by the representatives of affected people, which would be submitted to the PSC by a local MNA,” added the official who requested anonymity.

Located on the Indus, some 240km upstream from Tarbela dam, and in the Kohistan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the project is being funded by the World Bank that, for a third time, extended deadline for one year for utilisation of the funds approved in 2014.

The main reason for non-utilisation of the funds is attributed to land acquisition. The members of the PSC, which was constituted last month with the directive to compile and submit a report about the meetings, demands of the affected people, financial impact (in case of acceptance of demands) and recommendations, have worked out a detailed assessment regarding change of land categories (residential, commercial, agriculture, barren, etc), additional cost, etc, according to the pattern of Bhasha Dam’s land acquisition.

“The assessment we have worked out is in line with the affected people’s demands. Affidavits have already been taken from them that their demands would not increase further in future,” the official said.

Once the PSC agreed to accept the committee’s report / proposal and the affected people’s petition, it would then be submitted to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for final approval, the same procedure adopted in the land acquisition for Bhasha Dam, he said.

And after approval of Ecnec, the required funds would be allocated.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A rudderless government

A rudderless government

The PM’s approach to politics and governance is no different from the short, T20 form of cricket.

Editorial

Educating girls
Updated December 19, 2018

Educating girls

Lack of investment in girl’s education isn’t a KP-specific problem.
December 19, 2018

Meddling in US polls

TWO reports commissioned by the US Senate Intelligence Committee have revealed the extent to which Russia attempted...
December 19, 2018

Rogue security guards

FOOTAGE from outside Parliament House on Monday showed Samaa TV cameraman Syed Wajid Ali lying prone on the ground,...
Updated December 18, 2018

Stabilisation measures

The last few days have seen a flurry of news reports about Pakistan’s ongoing talks with the IMF.
December 18, 2018

Polio: another blow

IT was supposed to be polio’s final stand. Anti-polio campaigners were optimistic that this winter’s drive —...