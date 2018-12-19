DAWN.COM

Security guards damaged my reputation: Nawaz

Malik AsadUpdated December 19, 2018

“I am equally grieved as you are, deeply saddened and regret this incident," says former premier Nawaz Sharif.
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif expressed regret over the assault of a private television channel cameraman and said the behaviour of his security guards had damaged his reputation.

Journalists staged a protest on the arrival of Mr Sharif in the accountability court on Tuesday.

Mr Sharif, however, went straight to the courtroom to attend the trial proceeding in the Flagship Investment reference.

During the mid-break, he met the reporters in the office of the Islamabad Bar Council and responded to their questions about the incident in which his security guards assaulted and injured cameraman Wajid Ali of Samaa TV on Monday.

“I am equally grieved as you are, deeply saddened and regret this incident.”

Mr Sharif said his security supervisor Abdul Shakoor was clearing his way and escorting him towards his vehicle on the premises of Parliament House. All of a sudden the cameraman emerged as I was getting into the vehicle. When Mr Shakoor pushed him away, the cameraman hit him back causing a minor injury to his (Mr Shakoor’s) face, he said.

“I left the Parliament House and was later informed that my security guards had beaten up the cameraman and injured him.

“Such acts are uncalled for and cannot be tolerated by any means. I will take every possible step to take the culprits to task,” he added.

However, he said the media should also adopt a mechanism of its own accountability.

Mr Sharif said he was well aware of the importance of free and fair media and was thankful to those who scribed truth despite all odds.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2018

ali ahmed
Dec 19, 2018 09:25am

he said the media should also adopt a mechanism of its own accountability.and what about politicians?Why blaming media only?Did he see camera man hitting the guard

Recommend 0
Justin
Dec 19, 2018 09:26am

Saw the video, it was horrific.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Dec 19, 2018 09:27am

Attacking a camera man, by running over and then kicking on his head, unbelievable.

Recommend 0
Amrish
Dec 19, 2018 09:29am

A security guard is never trained like that by a security company.

Recommend 0
shahram
Dec 19, 2018 09:30am

They just limelighted you actual reputation.

Recommend 0
Aamir
Dec 19, 2018 09:31am

Yeah right. Why didn’t you step out of your SUV to check on his condition when he was lying down. You clearly saw the assault.

Recommend 0
Sabir Pakistani
Dec 19, 2018 09:31am

What reputation? Of looting the country’s wealth?

Recommend 0

