Pakistan's vote 'inaccurately recorded' in favour of resolution seeking moratorium on executions: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Tuesday said reports stating that Pakistan had voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for a moratorium on executions a day earlier were mistaken.

"Pakistan, in accordance with its consistent policy, voted against the General Assembly resolution calling for a moratorium on execution, with a view to abolishing the death penalty," Dr Faisal said in a tweet.

He clarified that Pakistan's vote was "inaccurately recorded" in favour of the resolution "due to technical issues".

"The Permanent Mission of Pakistan has taken up this matter with the UN Secretariat to put the record straight."

The Amnesty International, which opposes the use of death penalty, had reported on Monday that Pakistan was among the four UN members which changed their vote to support the resolution. The other three countries were Dominica, Libya and Malaysia.

A record 121 of the UN’s 193 member states voted in favour of the seventh resolution calling for a moratorium on the use of the death penalty at the UNGA plenary session in New York, according to Amnesty. While 35 countries voted against the resolution, which was proposed by Brazil, 32 members abstained.

According to a report released by the Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) earlier this year, Pakistan accounts for 13 per cent of all global executions since December 2014, when it lifted a de facto moratorium on the death penalty.

At least 496 people have been executed in the country since 2014.