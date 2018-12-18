DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan's vote 'inaccurately recorded' in favour of resolution seeking moratorium on executions: FO

Dawn.comUpdated December 18, 2018

Email

In this file photo, FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal addresses a press briefing.
In this file photo, FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal addresses a press briefing.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Tuesday said reports stating that Pakistan had voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for a moratorium on executions a day earlier were mistaken.

"Pakistan, in accordance with its consistent policy, voted against the General Assembly resolution calling for a moratorium on execution, with a view to abolishing the death penalty," Dr Faisal said in a tweet.

He clarified that Pakistan's vote was "inaccurately recorded" in favour of the resolution "due to technical issues".

"The Permanent Mission of Pakistan has taken up this matter with the UN Secretariat to put the record straight."

The Amnesty International, which opposes the use of death penalty, had reported on Monday that Pakistan was among the four UN members which changed their vote to support the resolution. The other three countries were Dominica, Libya and Malaysia.

A record 121 of the UN’s 193 member states voted in favour of the seventh resolution calling for a moratorium on the use of the death penalty at the UNGA plenary session in New York, according to Amnesty. While 35 countries voted against the resolution, which was proposed by Brazil, 32 members abstained.

According to a report released by the Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) earlier this year, Pakistan accounts for 13 per cent of all global executions since December 2014, when it lifted a de facto moratorium on the death penalty.

At least 496 people have been executed in the country since 2014.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Emergency services

Emergency services

There is a desperate need for an integrated life-saving ambulance service in Sindh.

Editorial

Updated December 18, 2018

Stabilisation measures

The last few days have seen a flurry of news reports about Pakistan’s ongoing talks with the IMF.
December 18, 2018

Polio: another blow

IT was supposed to be polio’s final stand. Anti-polio campaigners were optimistic that this winter’s drive —...
Updated December 17, 2018

War on vox populi

People of Pakistan cannot be straitjacketed into a one-size-fits-all concept of nationalism.
Updated December 16, 2018

Revisiting 1971

IT is a date which will live in subcontinental infamy: Dec 16, 1971. On this day, the dream of Partition was...
December 17, 2018

Education emergency

A REPORT in this paper on Saturday highlighted the problems of a government school in a village in Swat district. At...