DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

British Airways to resume flights to Pakistan after 10 years

Dawn.comUpdated December 18, 2018

Email

"All of us at British Airways could not be more pleased to be coming back to Pakistan," says Robert Williams, the British Airways head of sales for Asia Pacific and the Middle East, at a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
"All of us at British Airways could not be more pleased to be coming back to Pakistan," says Robert Williams, the British Airways head of sales for Asia Pacific and the Middle East, at a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

British Airways will resume flights to Pakistan from June next year, announced the airline on Tuesday.

"Direct flights from London Heathrow to Islamabad’s new airport to start in June," said British High Commissioner Thomas Drew in a video on Twitter. "A further boost to links between the UK and Pakistan, especially on trade and investment."

In September 2008, British Airways had suspended all its flights to Pakistan "for an indefinite period" citing security concerns in the aftermath of the Marriott Hotel bombing that claimed more than 50 lives and injured more than 250 people.

According to a press release on the airline's website, the route will launch as a three-per-week service, operated on a three-class Boeing 787 Dreamliner, with return fares starting from £499 [roughly Rs89,000].

'Groundbreaking' announcement

"All of us at British Airways could not be more pleased to be coming back to Pakistan and we very much look forward to June next year, when our first flight will touch down at your spectacular new airport," said Robert Williams, the British Airways head of sales for Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Prime Minister’s special assistant Zulfi Bukhari hails British Airways' decision to resume flights at a press conference on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister’s special assistant Zulfi Bukhari hails British Airways' decision to resume flights at a press conference on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

He was speaking at a press conference in Islamabad alongside Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari.

"We hope that our new route will allow more people from the United Kingdom to experience what a beautiful country Pakistan is," said Williams.

"British Airways coming back after a decade shows you where we were and how far we've come," Bukhari said, terming the announcement "groundbreaking". "This is a huge achievement for where we [Pakistan] want to be. It's a huge step for this government that it has given foreign investors that security to come back."

He added that this sense of security was "vital" for other various investments to come in.

Bukhari added that the second important point was the "connectivity factor". "British Airways is a prestigious airline," noted Bukhari, who is a dual national of the United Kingdom. "Pakistan is becoming less isolated and becoming more connected to the world — and that's the Pakistan we want to see. We want to see a Pakistan that is heavily connected with the world."

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, and Industries, Abdul Razzak Dawood, also addressed the media and lauded the airline's decision to fly to Pakistan.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

1000 characters
TR
Dec 18, 2018 02:51pm

I hope Singapore Airlines also start their service soon.

Recommend 0
Adnan
Dec 18, 2018 02:53pm

Wow!! That's great news....

Recommend 0
Starburst
Dec 18, 2018 02:55pm

Biggest Achievement of IK government so far

Recommend 0
Zora
Dec 18, 2018 02:55pm

Another good news under the PTI government. Mashallah.

Recommend 0
Super Saiyan
Dec 18, 2018 02:58pm

It's just an airline.

Recommend 0
rashid
Dec 18, 2018 02:59pm

Alhamdolillah

Recommend 0
TN
Dec 18, 2018 03:00pm

A good news

Recommend 0
Hassan
Dec 18, 2018 03:00pm

Great news, I hope that flights to Karachi will also start.

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ali
Dec 18, 2018 03:00pm

Great News for Pakistani origin people in UK

Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 18, 2018 03:02pm

All good news started to come Pakistan Zindabad

Recommend 0
Ashar
Dec 18, 2018 03:04pm

Finally....some good news from the aviation sector. Plz add Khi to the itinerary soon!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Emergency services

Emergency services

There is a desperate need for an integrated life-saving ambulance service in Sindh.

Editorial

Updated December 18, 2018

Stabilisation measures

The last few days have seen a flurry of news reports about Pakistan’s ongoing talks with the IMF.
December 18, 2018

Polio: another blow

IT was supposed to be polio’s final stand. Anti-polio campaigners were optimistic that this winter’s drive —...
Updated December 17, 2018

War on vox populi

People of Pakistan cannot be straitjacketed into a one-size-fits-all concept of nationalism.
Updated December 16, 2018

Revisiting 1971

IT is a date which will live in subcontinental infamy: Dec 16, 1971. On this day, the dream of Partition was...
December 17, 2018

Education emergency

A REPORT in this paper on Saturday highlighted the problems of a government school in a village in Swat district. At...