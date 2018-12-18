DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FIR registered against Nawaz Sharif's security guards for assaulting cameraman

Shakeel QararUpdated December 18, 2018

Email

Cameraman claims two guards assaulted him on the orders of the chief security guard. — File
Cameraman claims two guards assaulted him on the orders of the chief security guard. — File

The Islamabad police on Tuesday registered a first investigation report (FIR) against five persons — including the security guards of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif — for violently assaulting a Samaa TV cameraman a day earlier.

TV footage on Monday had showed Syed Wajid Ali, the cameraman, lying on the ground outside the parliament building after a security guard allegedly shoved him for coming in the way of the PML-N supreme leader while recording him.

Another guard was then seen rushing towards the cameraman and kicking him squarely in the face. The guard, as per the footage, then escapes the scene in one of the vehicles of the protocol.

The cameraman, who lost consciousness due to the kick, was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims). According to doctors, Ali had sustained injuries on his lip, where he was administered three stitches, and on his head.

The FIR registered today on the complaint of the cameraman names three guards from Sharif's convoy and two unknown assailants. The case has been registered under Sections 355 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code

According to the FIR, Wajid the cameraman said that he was attacked by two security guards upon the instruction of their chief while he was trying to take photographs of Sharif leaving the parliament building.

"I became unconscious as a result of the torture," Wajid is quoted as saying in the FIR.

The incident happened in the presence of Usman Cheema, Wahab Kamran and other journalists, the FIR added.

Cameraman hit the guard first: Nawaz

Sharif, while speaking to the media, described the incident as unfortunate and assured that "every measure will be taken in accordance with the law."

The former prime minister regretted the incident but claimed that the assaulted cameraman had first hit his guard with his camera.

"That is no way [to behave]," Sharif said. "[But] the cameraman had hit the guard on his forehead with his equipment."

"I will aid the investigation into the matter in every way possible and I will also take action against the guards who are involved in this," Sharif said, adding that he would never want to hurt the people who are reporting about him and his family "in this difficult time."

Additional reporting by Javed Hussain

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Marcus
Dec 18, 2018 01:54pm

"Cameraman hit the Guard"............ Shame on you Sir !

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Dec 18, 2018 01:56pm

Put him in jail . These security people always go a step ahead to prove their loyalty/please their owners. They are under instructions to protect their boss. That shows these powerful people don't have respect for humanity.

Recommend 0
ali sabir
Dec 18, 2018 02:02pm

There is no end to arrogance in the Sharif family.

Recommend 0
haris
Dec 18, 2018 02:05pm

Cameramen carrying a camera hit guard. Wow!

Recommend 0
Sid
Dec 18, 2018 02:05pm

It’s not upto NS or his party to dish out justice - they just need to provide the security guards details to the police authorities and let them deal with it. And if they don’t provide the details soon, NS should go back to jail

Enough of this jungle lawlessness

Recommend 0
Adnan
Dec 18, 2018 02:10pm

"cameraman hit the guard first". This summarises PML-N's stance on everything. So NS is the only Saint and victim in the country and everyone else is just trying to hurt the poor guy. Armed forces, IK, judiciary and now even a cameraman.

Recommend 0
chymera
Dec 18, 2018 02:14pm

PMLN; Still the old Kingsman mentality. Should change their thinking to serve not rule.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Emergency services

Emergency services

There is a desperate need for an integrated life-saving ambulance service in Sindh.

Editorial

Updated December 18, 2018

Stabilisation measures

The last few days have seen a flurry of news reports about Pakistan’s ongoing talks with the IMF.
December 18, 2018

Polio: another blow

IT was supposed to be polio’s final stand. Anti-polio campaigners were optimistic that this winter’s drive —...
Updated December 17, 2018

War on vox populi

People of Pakistan cannot be straitjacketed into a one-size-fits-all concept of nationalism.
Updated December 16, 2018

Revisiting 1971

IT is a date which will live in subcontinental infamy: Dec 16, 1971. On this day, the dream of Partition was...
December 17, 2018

Education emergency

A REPORT in this paper on Saturday highlighted the problems of a government school in a village in Swat district. At...