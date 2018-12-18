FIR registered against Nawaz Sharif's security guards for assaulting cameraman

The Islamabad police on Tuesday registered a first investigation report (FIR) against five persons — including the security guards of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif — for violently assaulting a Samaa TV cameraman a day earlier.

TV footage on Monday had showed Syed Wajid Ali, the cameraman, lying on the ground outside the parliament building after a security guard allegedly shoved him for coming in the way of the PML-N supreme leader while recording him.

Another guard was then seen rushing towards the cameraman and kicking him squarely in the face. The guard, as per the footage, then escapes the scene in one of the vehicles of the protocol.

The cameraman, who lost consciousness due to the kick, was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims). According to doctors, Ali had sustained injuries on his lip, where he was administered three stitches, and on his head.

The FIR registered today on the complaint of the cameraman names three guards from Sharif's convoy and two unknown assailants. The case has been registered under Sections 355 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code

According to the FIR, Wajid the cameraman said that he was attacked by two security guards upon the instruction of their chief while he was trying to take photographs of Sharif leaving the parliament building.

"I became unconscious as a result of the torture," Wajid is quoted as saying in the FIR.

The incident happened in the presence of Usman Cheema, Wahab Kamran and other journalists, the FIR added.

Cameraman hit the guard first: Nawaz

Sharif, while speaking to the media, described the incident as unfortunate and assured that "every measure will be taken in accordance with the law."

The former prime minister regretted the incident but claimed that the assaulted cameraman had first hit his guard with his camera.

"That is no way [to behave]," Sharif said. "[But] the cameraman had hit the guard on his forehead with his equipment."

"I will aid the investigation into the matter in every way possible and I will also take action against the guards who are involved in this," Sharif said, adding that he would never want to hurt the people who are reporting about him and his family "in this difficult time."

Additional reporting by Javed Hussain