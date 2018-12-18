DAWN.COM

Indian spy Hamid Nehal Ansari to be sent back to India today: FO

Sirajuddin | Naveed SiddiquiDecember 18, 2018

Hamid Nehal Ansari was taken into custody by the police and Intelligence Bureau officials in Kohat in November 2012 and was convicted and sentenced to three years in jail in December 2015. — File
A day after announcing the release and repatriation of Indian citizen Hamid Nehal Ansari, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said that the convicted spy would be sent back to India today via the Wagah border.

Dr Faisal added that Ansari would be sent back to his country between 1pm to 3pm.

According to jail officials in Mardan, Ansari amid tight security left from Mardan jail for Lahore. Ansari's lawyer Qazi Anwar also confirmed the release of his client.

"I talked to [the] superintendent of Mardan jail and he informed me that Ansari was released at 7:25 am from the jail and shifted to Lahore in high security," Anwar told DawnNewsTV, adding that his client would be handed over to Indian officials at Wagah border around 3pm.

Anwar added that his client's mother, Fauzia, had told him that his family was also reaching the border to receive Ansari, as they were meeting him after many years.

The Foreign Office spokesperson on Monday had announced Ansari's repatriation. The Indian national completed his three-year sentence for espionage and other crimes on Saturday.

Ansari was taken into custody by the police and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials in Kohat in November 2012 and was later court-martialled by a military tribunal. He was convicted and sentenced to three years in jail in December 2015. He was lodged in the Peshawar central jail.

The Peshawar High Court last week directed the interior ministry to ensure his deportation within a month of the completion of his sentence.

Earlier reports said Ansari had, during the course of his trial, confessed to illegally entering Pakistan from Afghanistan for espionage and maintaining multiple Facebook and email accounts. Sensitive documents were seized from his possession.

Ansari’s family claimed he entered Pakistan through Afghanistan for meeting a girl he had befriended online.

He had initially gone missing from Kohat in 2012. Three years later, the defence ministry — in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by his mother — acknowledged that he was in custody and was being court-martialled.

Ujla sitara
Dec 18, 2018 01:20pm

He is innocent guy who was in live with a pastun girl. Pls don't label him as terrorist.

Recommend 0
Shah
Dec 18, 2018 01:26pm

Indians would have hanged a Pakistani spy on made up terror charges and we are sending their spy back? I am 100% against appeasement policy which never worked in the past and will especially never work under Modi-government.

Recommend 0
Omer
Dec 18, 2018 01:27pm

Had India captured our spy, they would have kept him forever or killed him. We should make him an example for others, who are thinking to enter our country illegally and harming it.

Recommend 0
Joe
Dec 18, 2018 01:29pm

Indian spy. Is it? He now has learnt a lesson ,not to fall in love ONLINE .

Recommend 0
VM
Dec 18, 2018 01:32pm

He is not spy..Love is blind and he was blinded by love and crossed the border illegally.If intelligence was so transparent then why woman journalist who was trying to help him got disappeared.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 18, 2018 01:38pm

. . . 'Ansari’s family claimed he entered Pakistan through Afghanistan for meeting a girl he had befriended online.' . . .

Recommend 0
Mani
Dec 18, 2018 01:39pm

Pakistan is definitely the more humane nation.

Recommend 0
TN
Dec 18, 2018 01:43pm

What about Pak prisoners in Indian jails ?

Recommend 0
Sree
Dec 18, 2018 01:46pm

He was not a spy. He came to Pakistan for his love relationship.

Recommend 0
ADIL MUSTAFA
Dec 18, 2018 01:48pm

Pakistan keeps making good gestures and India keeps ignoring them. About time Pakistan realizes that India just isnt interested.

Recommend 0
TN
Dec 18, 2018 02:00pm

@Sree, Via Afghanistan mean terrorism- why not came through proper visa?

Recommend 0
Iqbal@US
Dec 18, 2018 02:03pm

I hope he has learnt the lesson of life. Rivalry between two countries is very high and it is very unsafe to go for such endeavors. It is simply not worth it.

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Dec 18, 2018 02:06pm

Welcome Back.

Recommend 0
Iqbal@US
Dec 18, 2018 02:07pm

@Sree, yes you may be right. He might not be a spy. But The Govt of both countries have same type of history to declare such persons terrorist and spies. The environment simply not good for such type of love.So lovers should wait until some miracles happen.

Recommend 0
Singh Sahab
Dec 18, 2018 02:07pm

He's not a spy Mr.FO.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 18, 2018 02:12pm

A spy's far cry didn't prove to be dry as upon completion of his sentence, he is being repatriated back home. Maybe, his next assignment could be in Hawaii?

Recommend 0
Imran Ahmed
Dec 18, 2018 02:16pm

Can civilians be court-martialed?

Recommend 0
Razzak
Dec 18, 2018 02:18pm

Kulbhushan will also get release soon,

Recommend 0
S.BhaRAT
Dec 18, 2018 02:19pm

Why is he being sent back? He should be tried for espionage and made the face of Indian covert operations against Pakistan. He is another example like Kulbushan of how Pakistan tries to mediate peace and is responded to by India in the form of only threats and ill will.

Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 18, 2018 03:03pm

Salman Khan ready to announce movie on it

Recommend 0

