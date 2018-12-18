Indian spy Hamid Nehal Ansari to be sent back to India today: FO
A day after announcing the release and repatriation of Indian citizen Hamid Nehal Ansari, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said that the convicted spy would be sent back to India today via the Wagah border.
Dr Faisal added that Ansari would be sent back to his country between 1pm to 3pm.
According to jail officials in Mardan, Ansari amid tight security left from Mardan jail for Lahore. Ansari's lawyer Qazi Anwar also confirmed the release of his client.
"I talked to [the] superintendent of Mardan jail and he informed me that Ansari was released at 7:25 am from the jail and shifted to Lahore in high security," Anwar told DawnNewsTV, adding that his client would be handed over to Indian officials at Wagah border around 3pm.
Anwar added that his client's mother, Fauzia, had told him that his family was also reaching the border to receive Ansari, as they were meeting him after many years.
The Foreign Office spokesperson on Monday had announced Ansari's repatriation. The Indian national completed his three-year sentence for espionage and other crimes on Saturday.
Ansari was taken into custody by the police and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials in Kohat in November 2012 and was later court-martialled by a military tribunal. He was convicted and sentenced to three years in jail in December 2015. He was lodged in the Peshawar central jail.
The Peshawar High Court last week directed the interior ministry to ensure his deportation within a month of the completion of his sentence.
Earlier reports said Ansari had, during the course of his trial, confessed to illegally entering Pakistan from Afghanistan for espionage and maintaining multiple Facebook and email accounts. Sensitive documents were seized from his possession.
Ansari’s family claimed he entered Pakistan through Afghanistan for meeting a girl he had befriended online.
He had initially gone missing from Kohat in 2012. Three years later, the defence ministry — in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by his mother — acknowledged that he was in custody and was being court-martialled.
He is innocent guy who was in live with a pastun girl. Pls don't label him as terrorist.
Indians would have hanged a Pakistani spy on made up terror charges and we are sending their spy back? I am 100% against appeasement policy which never worked in the past and will especially never work under Modi-government.
Had India captured our spy, they would have kept him forever or killed him. We should make him an example for others, who are thinking to enter our country illegally and harming it.
Indian spy. Is it? He now has learnt a lesson ,not to fall in love ONLINE .
He is not spy..Love is blind and he was blinded by love and crossed the border illegally.If intelligence was so transparent then why woman journalist who was trying to help him got disappeared.
. . . 'Ansari’s family claimed he entered Pakistan through Afghanistan for meeting a girl he had befriended online.' . . .
Pakistan is definitely the more humane nation.
What about Pak prisoners in Indian jails ?
He was not a spy. He came to Pakistan for his love relationship.
Pakistan keeps making good gestures and India keeps ignoring them. About time Pakistan realizes that India just isnt interested.
@Sree, Via Afghanistan mean terrorism- why not came through proper visa?
I hope he has learnt the lesson of life. Rivalry between two countries is very high and it is very unsafe to go for such endeavors. It is simply not worth it.
Welcome Back.
@Sree, yes you may be right. He might not be a spy. But The Govt of both countries have same type of history to declare such persons terrorist and spies. The environment simply not good for such type of love.So lovers should wait until some miracles happen.
He's not a spy Mr.FO.
A spy's far cry didn't prove to be dry as upon completion of his sentence, he is being repatriated back home. Maybe, his next assignment could be in Hawaii?
Can civilians be court-martialed?
Kulbhushan will also get release soon,
Why is he being sent back? He should be tried for espionage and made the face of Indian covert operations against Pakistan. He is another example like Kulbushan of how Pakistan tries to mediate peace and is responded to by India in the form of only threats and ill will.
Salman Khan ready to announce movie on it