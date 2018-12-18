DAWN.COM

Indian spy Hamid Nehal Ansari crosses Wagah border after repatriation from Pakistan

Sirajuddin | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated December 18, 2018

Indian convicted spy Hamid Nehal Ansari at the airport after his release. — Photo provided by author
Indian citizen Hamid Nehal Ansari, who served a three-year sentence for espionage in Pakistan, crossed over to the Indian side of the Wagah-Attari border on Tuesday, a day after Islamabad announced his release.

The convicted spy was handed over to Indian officials at Wagah border after being taken to Lahore from Mardan jail. He crossed over to the Attari side at around 5pm PST, Hindustan Times reported.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal had earlier today announced that Ansari would be sent back to India today via the Wagah border.

A file photo of Hamid Nehal Ansari.
According to jail officials in Mardan, Ansari was transported to Lahore from Mardan jail amid tight security. His lawyer Qazi Anwar also confirmed the release of the Indian national.

"I talked to the superintendent of Mardan jail and he informed me that Ansari was released at 7:25am from the jail and shifted to Lahore in high security," Anwar told DawnNewsTV.

The spy's family had reached the Attari border to receive him.

The FO spokesperson had announced Ansari's repatriation on Monday. The Indian national completed his three-year sentence for espionage and other crimes on Saturday.

Ansari was taken into custody by the police and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials in Kohat in November 2012 and was later court-martialled by a military tribunal. He was convicted and sentenced to three years in jail in December 2015. He was lodged in the Peshawar central jail and later shifted to the Mardan prison.

The Peshawar High Court last week directed the interior ministry to ensure his deportation within a month of the completion of his sentence.

Earlier reports said Ansari had, during the course of his trial, confessed to illegally entering Pakistan from Afghanistan for espionage and maintaining multiple Facebook and email accounts. Sensitive documents were seized from his possession.

Ansari’s family claimed he entered Pakistan through Afghanistan for meeting a girl he had befriended online.

He had initially gone missing from Kohat in 2012. Three years later, the defence ministry — in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by his mother — acknowledged that he was in custody and was being court-martialled.

Ujla sitara
Dec 18, 2018 01:20pm

He is innocent guy who was in live with a pastun girl. Pls don't label him as terrorist.

Shah
Dec 18, 2018 01:26pm

Indians would have hanged a Pakistani spy on made up terror charges and we are sending their spy back? I am 100% against appeasement policy which never worked in the past and will especially never work under Modi-government.

Omer
Dec 18, 2018 01:27pm

Had India captured our spy, they would have kept him forever or killed him. We should make him an example for others, who are thinking to enter our country illegally and harming it.

Joe
Dec 18, 2018 01:29pm

Indian spy. Is it? He now has learnt a lesson ,not to fall in love ONLINE .

VM
Dec 18, 2018 01:32pm

He is not spy..Love is blind and he was blinded by love and crossed the border illegally.If intelligence was so transparent then why woman journalist who was trying to help him got disappeared.

M. Emad
Dec 18, 2018 01:38pm

. . . 'Ansari’s family claimed he entered Pakistan through Afghanistan for meeting a girl he had befriended online.' . . .

Mani
Dec 18, 2018 01:39pm

Pakistan is definitely the more humane nation.

TN
Dec 18, 2018 01:43pm

What about Pak prisoners in Indian jails ?

Sree
Dec 18, 2018 01:46pm

He was not a spy. He came to Pakistan for his love relationship.

ADIL MUSTAFA
Dec 18, 2018 01:48pm

Pakistan keeps making good gestures and India keeps ignoring them. About time Pakistan realizes that India just isnt interested.

TN
Dec 18, 2018 02:00pm

@Sree, Via Afghanistan mean terrorism- why not came through proper visa?

Iqbal@US
Dec 18, 2018 02:03pm

I hope he has learnt the lesson of life. Rivalry between two countries is very high and it is very unsafe to go for such endeavors. It is simply not worth it.

DK PAMNANI
Dec 18, 2018 02:06pm

Welcome Back.

Iqbal@US
Dec 18, 2018 02:07pm

@Sree, yes you may be right. He might not be a spy. But The Govt of both countries have same type of history to declare such persons terrorist and spies. The environment simply not good for such type of love.So lovers should wait until some miracles happen.

Singh Sahab
Dec 18, 2018 02:07pm

He's not a spy Mr.FO.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 18, 2018 02:12pm

A spy's far cry didn't prove to be dry as upon completion of his sentence, he is being repatriated back home. Maybe, his next assignment could be in Hawaii?

Imran Ahmed
Dec 18, 2018 02:16pm

Can civilians be court-martialed?

Razzak
Dec 18, 2018 02:18pm

Kulbhushan will also get release soon,

S.BhaRAT
Dec 18, 2018 02:19pm

Why is he being sent back? He should be tried for espionage and made the face of Indian covert operations against Pakistan. He is another example like Kulbushan of how Pakistan tries to mediate peace and is responded to by India in the form of only threats and ill will.

Anujit
Dec 18, 2018 02:23pm

Its been six years imprisonment.Why its repeatedly mentioned three years.

Meghna
Dec 18, 2018 02:35pm

@Shah, Lack of knowledge.

Khan
Dec 18, 2018 03:03pm

Salman Khan ready to announce movie on it

Yes Right
Dec 18, 2018 03:09pm

@VM, LoLs! Yes of course

Jay
Dec 18, 2018 03:20pm

@ADIL MUSTAFA, - We've been saying that all along. You guys just don't get it.

Proud to be Indian
Dec 18, 2018 03:24pm

@Omer, He is innocent

bikram
Dec 18, 2018 05:06pm

@Omer, you lack knowledge and information.

Khan
Dec 18, 2018 05:28pm

@Ujla sitara, his intension were not innocent

YORKER
Dec 18, 2018 05:39pm

@Sree, Anyone entering a foreign country without legal documents will be changed according to the law of the country he or she enters.

Divakar
Dec 18, 2018 05:45pm

@Omer, : Indian security agencies should keep an eye on him.

Sim
Dec 18, 2018 05:53pm

nice article

Tom
Dec 18, 2018 06:36pm

I don't understand why it is such a big deal. If he crossed the border illegally, he should be punished (he was in jail for 3 years) and send back to his country. Why even calling him as a "spy" without supporting evidence???

RAJA CHILL
Dec 18, 2018 07:00pm

@Shah It is not a simple case as it looks from pak media prospective. Why don't they trace the trace the girl and get her side of story ? Also as per Vienna convention if other country national is caught, this has to be reported back to that country. Why Pakistan kept quite three big years before accepting that Ansari is in their custody.

Mujahidrqq1
Dec 18, 2018 07:02pm

How do you claim of his innocence?

Shy Guy
Dec 18, 2018 07:27pm

@Shah, you don't have much options

SKS
Dec 18, 2018 07:37pm

@Shah, try to keep wih other news and learn how many of yours have been caught doing much more damage. Indians are not fools and try to gather information from all sources unlike you

