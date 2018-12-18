Medical board suggests another CT scan for Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: Medical board members of Polyclinic, who visited Ministers’ Enclave to examine Shahbaz Sharif on Monday, suggested another CT (Computed Tomography) scan amid complaints that the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly has been suffering from backache.

The reports of the medical board were handed over to the National Accounta­bility Bureau (NAB) as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president was on physical remand with it.

However, future reports and recommendations of the medical board may be handed over to the patient as he has now been sent to jail on judicial remand.

A spokesman for the PML-N claimed in a statement on Monday that Mr Sharif’s medical tests had been held, but the medical board’s recommendations had not been shared with his family.

He said that the opposition leader’s blood test showed that he was vulnerable to cancer.

He said the Sharif family was concerned over the situation.

Even the medical board’s report regarding possibility of cancer was not being shared with the family, he added.

A doctor at Polyclinic confirmed that a number of tests had been held, but the medical board’s recommendations had been handed over to NAB as the patient was in its custody.

“However, in future, reports may be given to Mr Sharif as he has been sent to jail on judicial remand,” he said.

When contacted, Polycli­nic’s executive director Dr Shahid Hanif confirmed that the medical board members had visited Ministers’ Enclave and examined Mr Sharif.

Shahbaz Sharif was arrested by NAB on Oct 5 over charges of corruption in the Ashiyana housing scheme.

He has been brought to Islamabad during every session of the National Assembly after the speaker issued his production order.

The medical board comprising consultant physician Dr Asif Irfan, cardiologist Dr Hamid Iqbal, surgeon Dr Naveed Ullah and senior medical officer Dr Imtiaz Ahmed has been formed for treatment of the opposition leader.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2018