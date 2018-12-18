DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Medical board suggests another CT scan for Shahbaz

Ikram JunaidiUpdated December 18, 2018

Email

The opposition leader’s blood test show that he was vulnerable to cancer, says PML-N spokesperson. — File
The opposition leader’s blood test show that he was vulnerable to cancer, says PML-N spokesperson. — File

ISLAMABAD: Medical board members of Polyclinic, who visited Ministers’ Enclave to examine Shahbaz Sharif on Monday, suggested another CT (Computed Tomography) scan amid complaints that the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly has been suffering from backache.

The reports of the medical board were handed over to the National Accounta­bility Bureau (NAB) as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president was on physical remand with it.

However, future reports and recommendations of the medical board may be handed over to the patient as he has now been sent to jail on judicial remand.

A spokesman for the PML-N claimed in a statement on Monday that Mr Sharif’s medical tests had been held, but the medical board’s recommendations had not been shared with his family.

He said that the opposition leader’s blood test showed that he was vulnerable to cancer.

He said the Sharif family was concerned over the situation.

Even the medical board’s report regarding possibility of cancer was not being shared with the family, he added.

A doctor at Polyclinic confirmed that a number of tests had been held, but the medical board’s recommendations had been handed over to NAB as the patient was in its custody.

“However, in future, reports may be given to Mr Sharif as he has been sent to jail on judicial remand,” he said.

When contacted, Polycli­nic’s executive director Dr Shahid Hanif confirmed that the medical board members had visited Ministers’ Enclave and examined Mr Sharif.

Shahbaz Sharif was arrested by NAB on Oct 5 over charges of corruption in the Ashiyana housing scheme.

He has been brought to Islamabad during every session of the National Assembly after the speaker issued his production order.

The medical board comprising consultant physician Dr Asif Irfan, cardiologist Dr Hamid Iqbal, surgeon Dr Naveed Ullah and senior medical officer Dr Imtiaz Ahmed has been formed for treatment of the opposition leader.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Murtaza M
Dec 18, 2018 09:10am

Suddenly when cases open everyone has a disease

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 18, 2018 09:34am

Another CT scan! It seems, Sabaz Sharif doesn't look ill, as he walks very fast in national assembly and talk like an active and healthy man.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Emergency services

Emergency services

There is a desperate need for an integrated life-saving ambulance service in Sindh.

Editorial

December 18, 2018

Never-ending brutality in IHK

THE killings were brutal, unacceptable and violated international law, but at this stage ought they be termed...
Updated December 18, 2018

Stabilisation measures

The last few days have seen a flurry of news reports about Pakistan’s ongoing talks with the IMF.
December 18, 2018

Polio: another blow

IT was supposed to be polio’s final stand. Anti-polio campaigners were optimistic that this winter’s drive —...
Updated December 17, 2018

War on vox populi

People of Pakistan cannot be straitjacketed into a one-size-fits-all concept of nationalism.
Updated December 16, 2018

Revisiting 1971

IT is a date which will live in subcontinental infamy: Dec 16, 1971. On this day, the dream of Partition was...
December 17, 2018

Education emergency

A REPORT in this paper on Saturday highlighted the problems of a government school in a village in Swat district. At...