PM Khan asks Fatyana to draft bill aimed at making Pakistan welfare state

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated December 18, 2018

PM's announcement comes soon after lawmaker’s remarks in favour of opposition MNA Saad Rafique — File
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday asked Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) member of the National Assembly Riaz Fatyana to draft a bill to make Pakistan a real welfare state, ensure representation of all segments of society in parliament, improve agriculture and solve people’s problems.

The meeting was held amid resentment within the PTI over Mr Fatyana’s remarks in favour of opposition MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique.

A press release issued by the PTI headquarters said the meeting between the prime minister and Mr Fatyana was held in a “pleasant atmosphere”. The prime minister expressed “complete confidence” in Mr Fatyana and appreciated his points of view and suggestions.

The PM’s adviser on political affairs, Naeemul Haq, was also present during the meeting.

Meeting follows PTI lawmaker’s remarks in favour of opposition MNA Saad Rafique

When contacted, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said there was resentment in the PTI over Mr Fatyana’s remarks about Saad Rafique, but “all issues between him and the party have been settled now”.

In a recent TV programme, Mr Fatyana had called for serving justice to Khawaja Saad Rafique of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the Paragon Housing Society case.

He claimed that he had known Saad Rafique for 30 years and was aware about his character and nature.

The PTI leader had said his call for serving justice to the PML-N leader was his personal opinion and not his party’s position.

He said the masses voted the PTI into power to take action against corruption, which was the country’s biggest issue in the prevailing circumstances.

Mr Fatyana rejected the allegation that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was being used as a tool to target politicians belonging to the opposition parties.

He said that only three per cent of the NAB inquiries was against politicians.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2018

Email

