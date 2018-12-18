DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pemra approves grant of licences through open bidding

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 18, 2018

Email

The authority approved two non-commercial FM radio licences for Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Lahore, and Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Lahore.
The authority approved two non-commercial FM radio licences for Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Lahore, and Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Lahore.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority [Pemra] has approved the grant of licences to new satellite TV channels through open bidding.

The approval was given at a meeting on Monday.

The authority approved two non-commercial FM radio licences for Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Lahore, and Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Lahore.

The regulator reviewed the status of DTH licensing, which was under the process of security clearance by the agencies concerned.

The meeting approved amendments to Pemra Television Broadcast Station Operations, 2012, and regulations regarding security clearance of directors/licencees of satellite TV channels.

A request by Virtual University for renewal of its non-commercial satellite TV licence was approved subject to payment of revised fee.

Pemra approved grant of one mobile TV licence to Ideation Ltd. Islamabad and two internet protocol TV distribution service licences for TES Media Ltd.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Emergency services

Emergency services

There is a desperate need for an integrated life-saving ambulance service in Sindh.

Editorial

Updated December 18, 2018

Stabilisation measures

The last few days have seen a flurry of news reports about Pakistan’s ongoing talks with the IMF.
December 18, 2018

Polio: another blow

IT was supposed to be polio’s final stand. Anti-polio campaigners were optimistic that this winter’s drive —...
Updated December 17, 2018

War on vox populi

People of Pakistan cannot be straitjacketed into a one-size-fits-all concept of nationalism.
Updated December 16, 2018

Revisiting 1971

IT is a date which will live in subcontinental infamy: Dec 16, 1971. On this day, the dream of Partition was...
December 17, 2018

Education emergency

A REPORT in this paper on Saturday highlighted the problems of a government school in a village in Swat district. At...