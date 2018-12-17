PTI government incapable of managing the country, says Nawaz

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government is incapable of managing the country and stabilising its faltering economy.

Co-chairing a meeting of the senior PML-N leadership alongside party president and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif at the parliament, Nawaz said the "biggest challenge" presently facing the country was of the economy.

"The incumbent government has impaired the economy in just 100 days," the PML-N supreme leader was quoted as saying during the meeting.

He also criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for its actions against PML-N leaders, saying the bureau had been "exposed" before the nation. "It's time to pay heed to the public's voice," he added.

It was decided during the gathering that a mass-contact campaign will be started by PML-N leaders from December 30, sources privy to the meeting told DawnNewsTV. During the campaign, Nawaz and other senior party leaders will address rallies and public gatherings.

The consultative meeting also discussed the formation of standing committees in the National Assembly and the prevailing political situation.

The PML-N lawmakers during the meeting decided they would continue their protest in today's NA session against the non-issuance of production orders for detained MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique. On Friday, they had boycotted the proceedings of the lower house by staging a walkout.

PML-N's reorganisation

Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, who heads the 18-member central organising committee formed to develop a roadmap for PML-N's reorganisation, briefed the meeting on the drive and presented his recommendations.

"The process of party's organisation across the country is speedily moving forward," Iqbal was quoted as informing the gathering.

According to a notification issued earlier, the mandate of the organising committee is to review organisational structure and capabilities of the party, make recommendations for strengthening organisational capabilities and its effectiveness and recommend a plan of action for the party’s mobilisation at grass-roots level.