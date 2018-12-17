PTI government incapable of managing the country, says Nawaz
Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government is incapable of managing the country and stabilising its faltering economy.
Co-chairing a meeting of the senior PML-N leadership alongside party president and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif at the parliament, Nawaz said the "biggest challenge" presently facing the country was of the economy.
"The incumbent government has impaired the economy in just 100 days," the PML-N supreme leader was quoted as saying during the meeting.
He also criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for its actions against PML-N leaders, saying the bureau had been "exposed" before the nation. "It's time to pay heed to the public's voice," he added.
It was decided during the gathering that a mass-contact campaign will be started by PML-N leaders from December 30, sources privy to the meeting told DawnNewsTV. During the campaign, Nawaz and other senior party leaders will address rallies and public gatherings.
The consultative meeting also discussed the formation of standing committees in the National Assembly and the prevailing political situation.
The PML-N lawmakers during the meeting decided they would continue their protest in today's NA session against the non-issuance of production orders for detained MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique. On Friday, they had boycotted the proceedings of the lower house by staging a walkout.
PML-N's reorganisation
Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, who heads the 18-member central organising committee formed to develop a roadmap for PML-N's reorganisation, briefed the meeting on the drive and presented his recommendations.
"The process of party's organisation across the country is speedily moving forward," Iqbal was quoted as informing the gathering.
According to a notification issued earlier, the mandate of the organising committee is to review organisational structure and capabilities of the party, make recommendations for strengthening organisational capabilities and its effectiveness and recommend a plan of action for the party’s mobilisation at grass-roots level.
Comments (40)
Oh dear - looks like they still don't get it. Shariffs are now history and PMLN must put forward new candidates to take the party forward
How can you re-reorganize the party when majority of the leadership is facing corruption charges in the accountability courts ? I wish they would instead work on ethics, honesty, result orientation. And above all, learn to accept their horrible performance
Democracy is in work. N S is a brave leader who suffered a lot for taking on the authority head on. A great leader of Pakistan, I respect.
PTI is losing reputation due to lack of vision and wrong policies.
Picture reflect present and past , When sarkari asset used to be in control and now without them ...
Need re Organization of mindset not structure.
@Gaz, - Very well put.
He is still here. Bravo
@kaliraja thangamani, please keep him :p
Nawaz Shariff is right.
Yes IK is not able to run the country with massive corruption like you did Look what state of the country you left him Some people have no shame
PTI government incapable of managing the country, says Nawaz..who else other than u..it is a matter of our survival..self preservation..When we perceive danger or a threat, and we need to act instantaneously, instinct kicks in. Instinct is the master of self-preservation. It is primal for our country n our future generation...
Very true. Pakistan’s economy going down day by day!
All the debt of the country has been as a result of the last 100 days. PMLN always ensured the economy was booming and debt was minimal. And they a lot of this to PPP who handed them a perfect economy.
It must be difficult for the lot not to be in power - their feudal lifestyle is affected.
Go Nawaz Go.
Who is responsible for bringing the country to this stage in the last few decades??
You were "so capable" but made a huge mess of the economy by leaving a huge current account deficit, low exports and low reserves. I want to try the incompetent but honest government, because the competent corrupt government left me with nothing .
"PTI government incapable of managing the country, says Nawaz " That is correct, but this fact does not disqualify PTI from still being the manager. That is the price of democracy, that is so dear to him.
"PTI is incapable of stabilising faltering economy". At least admitted, economy is faltering. Please also comment, who is responsible of bring Pakistan's economy at this point?
This is a statement from a person who is worried about his money and assets being disclosed to the public through the Money Laundering Agreements signed by this PTI government with multiple foreign countries. As usual his motive for this statement is not for the concern of the country, but for the concern of his wealth.
This is very sad. 70 plus years of stealing and now we have a change and these people wont even allow the government to begin the process.
@kaliraja thangamani, good joke
We pakistan Intellectuals must educate the masses about the priority and how to choose better among worse. Facts are (1) All entities civil/military are corrupt. (2) Some civilian leaders are good in governance (3) some entities/leaders do not use extremists. Conclusions: A governace-capable leader Nawaz is better than autorcatic military rule, or incapable IK government. Pakstani people must find a way to downsize army powers in undermining government -- army must get elected to be involved in governance of billion dollar business.
Look who's talking!
The world knows how capable you are Mr. Nawaz Sharif.
Stand strong NS!
I guess Nawaz is worried about his own ECONOMY since he cannot loot from the Public funds.
PML-N seems to be going through a denial stage.
Look who is talking.....
Look who is talking. He is responsible for the current economic mess that Pakistan finds itself in. He is history and will be in jail soon where he rightfully belongs.
NS, you are Mr Nobody as an unelected former stripped PM. So, stay away from politics and let PMIK govern as he chooses. Don't criticize but reflect on what you did to beloved PK. Have a heart.
How many times does this man and his family have to come back into the pm house. Go away and let other people come forward to reform the pml. How many times does ishaq dar need to be finance minister and leave a forex crisis?
Well, Newbie PTI and IK are confused .... Running a country is different than captaining 11 people on a closed field for a few hours. ... IK must take a leaf or two of advise from NS. Humility is the way forward.
@Waseem, very right, they ruined the economy in there 60 months rule, judging others in 4 months.
What Mr. DAR is doing in London! That speaks volumes about Nawaz Sheriffs style of governance and mismanagement!
Beyond imagination, the total lack of self-appraisal by these PML-N elites.
PTI should acknowledge its failure. Pmln is the only political party which can put the country on progress and development track.
That's not imperative whether PTI is incapable; the important facts of current affairs are Shareefs and Zaradaris have lost in oblivious history of Pakistan!!!
PTI government incapable to ROB the country like PMLN and PPP. You and Zardari are under trial of corruption charges pretty soon you and Zardari will go to jail for long time.