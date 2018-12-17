DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTI government incapable of managing the country, says Nawaz

Javed HussainUpdated December 17, 2018

Email

PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif chairs a meeting of senior PML-N leadership at the parliament. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif chairs a meeting of senior PML-N leadership at the parliament. — DawnNewsTV screengrab

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government is incapable of managing the country and stabilising its faltering economy.

Co-chairing a meeting of the senior PML-N leadership alongside party president and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif at the parliament, Nawaz said the "biggest challenge" presently facing the country was of the economy.

"The incumbent government has impaired the economy in just 100 days," the PML-N supreme leader was quoted as saying during the meeting.

He also criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for its actions against PML-N leaders, saying the bureau had been "exposed" before the nation. "It's time to pay heed to the public's voice," he added.

It was decided during the gathering that a mass-contact campaign will be started by PML-N leaders from December 30, sources privy to the meeting told DawnNewsTV. During the campaign, Nawaz and other senior party leaders will address rallies and public gatherings.

The consultative meeting also discussed the formation of standing committees in the National Assembly and the prevailing political situation.

The PML-N lawmakers during the meeting decided they would continue their protest in today's NA session against the non-issuance of production orders for detained MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique. On Friday, they had boycotted the proceedings of the lower house by staging a walkout.

PML-N's reorganisation

Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, who heads the 18-member central organising committee formed to develop a roadmap for PML-N's reorganisation, briefed the meeting on the drive and presented his recommendations.

"The process of party's organisation across the country is speedily moving forward," Iqbal was quoted as informing the gathering.

According to a notification issued earlier, the mandate of the organising committee is to review organisational structure and capabilities of the party, make recommendations for strengthening organisational capabilities and its effectiveness and recommend a plan of action for the party’s mobilisation at grass-roots level.

PML N AND PTI
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (40)

1000 characters
sid
Dec 17, 2018 05:18pm

Oh dear - looks like they still don't get it. Shariffs are now history and PMLN must put forward new candidates to take the party forward

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Dec 17, 2018 05:31pm

How can you re-reorganize the party when majority of the leadership is facing corruption charges in the accountability courts ? I wish they would instead work on ethics, honesty, result orientation. And above all, learn to accept their horrible performance

Recommend 0
kaliraja thangamani
Dec 17, 2018 05:39pm

Democracy is in work. N S is a brave leader who suffered a lot for taking on the authority head on. A great leader of Pakistan, I respect.

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Dec 17, 2018 05:39pm

PTI is losing reputation due to lack of vision and wrong policies.

Recommend 0
saber
Dec 17, 2018 06:23pm

Picture reflect present and past , When sarkari asset used to be in control and now without them ...

Recommend 0
Gaz
Dec 17, 2018 06:30pm

Need re Organization of mindset not structure.

Recommend 0
AXH
Dec 17, 2018 06:48pm

@Gaz, - Very well put.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed Awan
Dec 17, 2018 06:57pm

He is still here. Bravo

Recommend 0
Syed
Dec 17, 2018 07:13pm

@kaliraja thangamani, please keep him :p

Recommend 0
kamal
Dec 17, 2018 07:15pm

Nawaz Shariff is right.

Recommend 0
Naeem
Dec 17, 2018 07:29pm

Yes IK is not able to run the country with massive corruption like you did Look what state of the country you left him Some people have no shame

Recommend 0
Khanm
Dec 17, 2018 07:30pm

PTI government incapable of managing the country, says Nawaz..who else other than u..it is a matter of our survival..self preservation..When we perceive danger or a threat, and we need to act instantaneously, instinct kicks in. Instinct is the master of self-preservation. It is primal for our country n our future generation...

Recommend 0
Kamal
Dec 17, 2018 07:46pm

Very true. Pakistan’s economy going down day by day!

Recommend 0
shehzad
Dec 17, 2018 07:49pm

All the debt of the country has been as a result of the last 100 days. PMLN always ensured the economy was booming and debt was minimal. And they a lot of this to PPP who handed them a perfect economy.

Recommend 0
Suleman
Dec 17, 2018 07:50pm

It must be difficult for the lot not to be in power - their feudal lifestyle is affected.

Recommend 0
Citizen
Dec 17, 2018 07:51pm

Go Nawaz Go.

Recommend 0
FN
Dec 17, 2018 07:58pm

Who is responsible for bringing the country to this stage in the last few decades??

Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 17, 2018 08:02pm

You were "so capable" but made a huge mess of the economy by leaving a huge current account deficit, low exports and low reserves. I want to try the incompetent but honest government, because the competent corrupt government left me with nothing .

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Dec 17, 2018 08:02pm

"PTI government incapable of managing the country, says Nawaz " That is correct, but this fact does not disqualify PTI from still being the manager. That is the price of democracy, that is so dear to him.

Recommend 0
Waseem
Dec 17, 2018 08:05pm

"PTI is incapable of stabilising faltering economy". At least admitted, economy is faltering. Please also comment, who is responsible of bring Pakistan's economy at this point?

Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Dec 17, 2018 08:15pm

This is a statement from a person who is worried about his money and assets being disclosed to the public through the Money Laundering Agreements signed by this PTI government with multiple foreign countries. As usual his motive for this statement is not for the concern of the country, but for the concern of his wealth.

Recommend 0
Pervez
Dec 17, 2018 08:23pm

This is very sad. 70 plus years of stealing and now we have a change and these people wont even allow the government to begin the process.

Recommend 0
chooran khan
Dec 17, 2018 08:24pm

@kaliraja thangamani, good joke

Recommend 0
ravi
Dec 17, 2018 08:25pm

We pakistan Intellectuals must educate the masses about the priority and how to choose better among worse. Facts are (1) All entities civil/military are corrupt. (2) Some civilian leaders are good in governance (3) some entities/leaders do not use extremists. Conclusions: A governace-capable leader Nawaz is better than autorcatic military rule, or incapable IK government. Pakstani people must find a way to downsize army powers in undermining government -- army must get elected to be involved in governance of billion dollar business.

Recommend 0
Nasir J Khan
Dec 17, 2018 08:26pm

Look who's talking!

Recommend 0
azam khan
Dec 17, 2018 08:27pm

The world knows how capable you are Mr. Nawaz Sharif.

Recommend 0
Kamal
Dec 17, 2018 08:28pm

Stand strong NS!

Recommend 0
Denali
Dec 17, 2018 08:28pm

I guess Nawaz is worried about his own ECONOMY since he cannot loot from the Public funds.

Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Dec 17, 2018 08:33pm

PML-N seems to be going through a denial stage.

Recommend 0
Adil Jadoon
Dec 17, 2018 08:52pm

Look who is talking.....

Recommend 0
Khalil
Dec 17, 2018 08:56pm

Look who is talking. He is responsible for the current economic mess that Pakistan finds itself in. He is history and will be in jail soon where he rightfully belongs.

Recommend 0
realist
Dec 17, 2018 08:57pm

NS, you are Mr Nobody as an unelected former stripped PM. So, stay away from politics and let PMIK govern as he chooses. Don't criticize but reflect on what you did to beloved PK. Have a heart.

Recommend 0
Altaf
Dec 17, 2018 09:03pm

How many times does this man and his family have to come back into the pm house. Go away and let other people come forward to reform the pml. How many times does ishaq dar need to be finance minister and leave a forex crisis?

Recommend 0
Bajake Thokde
Dec 17, 2018 09:10pm

Well, Newbie PTI and IK are confused .... Running a country is different than captaining 11 people on a closed field for a few hours. ... IK must take a leaf or two of advise from NS. Humility is the way forward.

Recommend 0
MSS
Dec 17, 2018 09:10pm

@Waseem, very right, they ruined the economy in there 60 months rule, judging others in 4 months.

Recommend 0
ADBux
Dec 17, 2018 09:17pm

What Mr. DAR is doing in London! That speaks volumes about Nawaz Sheriffs style of governance and mismanagement!

Recommend 0
M. asghar
Dec 17, 2018 09:21pm

Beyond imagination, the total lack of self-appraisal by these PML-N elites.

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Dec 17, 2018 09:25pm

PTI should acknowledge its failure. Pmln is the only political party which can put the country on progress and development track.

Recommend 0
Arshad patel
Dec 17, 2018 09:27pm

That's not imperative whether PTI is incapable; the important facts of current affairs are Shareefs and Zaradaris have lost in oblivious history of Pakistan!!!

Recommend 0
Shafiq Shah
Dec 17, 2018 09:28pm

PTI government incapable to ROB the country like PMLN and PPP. You and Zardari are under trial of corruption charges pretty soon you and Zardari will go to jail for long time.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 17, 2018

War on vox populi

People of Pakistan cannot be straitjacketed into a one-size-fits-all concept of nationalism.
Updated December 16, 2018

Revisiting 1971

IT is a date which will live in subcontinental infamy: Dec 16, 1971. On this day, the dream of Partition was...
December 17, 2018

Education emergency

A REPORT in this paper on Saturday highlighted the problems of a government school in a village in Swat district. At...
Updated December 16, 2018

Moody’s and Fitch

TWO separate credit rating agencies have released their assessments of Pakistan’s economy in back-to-back ...
December 17, 2018

New airport woes

MONTHS after the new Islamabad international airport was inaugurated, the transport and other infrastructure at the...
December 16, 2018

Brutal teachers

THE video footage of young children being beaten in a madressah in Hyderabad has justifiably drawn condemnation. The...