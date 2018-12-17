PTI government incapable of managing the country, says Nawaz
Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government is incapable of managing the country and stabilising its faltering economy.
Co-chairing a meeting of the senior PML-N leadership alongside party president and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif at the parliament, Nawaz said the "biggest challenge" presently facing the country was of the economy.
"The incumbent government has impaired the economy in just 100 days," the PML-N supreme leader was quoted as saying during the meeting.
He also criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for its actions against PML-N leaders, saying the bureau had been "exposed" before the nation. "It's time to pay heed to the public's voice," he added.
It was decided during the gathering that a mass-contact campaign will be started by PML-N leaders from December 30, sources privy to the meeting told DawnNewsTV.
The consultative meeting also discussed the formation of standing committees in the National Assembly and the prevailing political situation.
The PML-N lawmakers during the meeting decided they would continue their protest in today's NA session against the non-issuance of production orders for detained MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique. On Friday, they had boycotted the proceedings of the lower house by staging a walkout.
PML-N's reorganisation
Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, who heads the 18-member central organising committee formed to develop a roadmap for PML-N's reorganisation, briefed the meeting on the drive and presented his recommendations.
"The process of party's organisation across the country is speedily moving forward," Iqbal was quoted as informing the gathering.
According to a notification issued earlier, the mandate of the organising committee is to review organisational structure and capabilities of the party, make recommendations for strengthening organisational capabilities and its effectiveness and recommend a plan of action for the party’s mobilisation at grass-roots level.
Comments (7)
Oh dear - looks like they still don't get it. Shariffs are now history and PMLN must put forward new candidates to take the party forward
How can you re-reorganize the party when majority of the leadership is facing corruption charges in the accountability courts ? I wish they would instead work on ethics, honesty, result orientation. And above all, learn to accept their horrible performance
Democracy is in work. N S is a brave leader who suffered a lot for taking on the authority head on. A great leader of Pakistan, I respect.
PTI is losing reputation due to lack of vision and wrong policies.
Picture reflect present and past , When sarkari asset used to be in control and now without them ...
Need re Organization of mindset not structure.
@Gaz, - Very well put.