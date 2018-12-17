DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTI government incapable of managing the country, says Nawaz

Javed HussainUpdated December 17, 2018

Email

PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif chairs a meeting of senior PML-N leadership at the parliament. — Screengrab
PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif chairs a meeting of senior PML-N leadership at the parliament. — Screengrab

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government is incapable of managing the country and stabilising its faltering economy.

Co-chairing a meeting of the senior PML-N leadership alongside party president and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif at the parliament, Nawaz said the "biggest challenge" presently facing the country was of the economy.

"The incumbent government has impaired the economy in just 100 days," the PML-N supreme leader was quoted as saying during the meeting.

He also criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for its actions against PML-N leaders, saying the bureau had been "exposed" before the nation. "It's time to pay heed to the public's voice," he added.

It was decided during the gathering that a mass-contact campaign will be started by PML-N leaders from December 30, sources privy to the meeting told DawnNewsTV.

The consultative meeting also discussed the formation of standing committees in the National Assembly and the prevailing political situation.

The PML-N lawmakers during the meeting decided they would continue their protest in today's NA session against the non-issuance of production orders for detained MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique. On Friday, they had boycotted the proceedings of the lower house by staging a walkout.

PML-N's reorganisation

Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, who heads the 18-member central organising committee formed to develop a roadmap for PML-N's reorganisation, briefed the meeting on the drive and presented his recommendations.

"The process of party's organisation across the country is speedily moving forward," Iqbal was quoted as informing the gathering.

According to a notification issued earlier, the mandate of the organising committee is to review organisational structure and capabilities of the party, make recommendations for strengthening organisational capabilities and its effectiveness and recommend a plan of action for the party’s mobilisation at grass-roots level.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
sid
Dec 17, 2018 05:18pm

Oh dear - looks like they still don't get it. Shariffs are now history and PMLN must put forward new candidates to take the party forward

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Dec 17, 2018 05:31pm

How can you re-reorganize the party when majority of the leadership is facing corruption charges in the accountability courts ? I wish they would instead work on ethics, honesty, result orientation. And above all, learn to accept their horrible performance

Recommend 0
kaliraja thangamani
Dec 17, 2018 05:39pm

Democracy is in work. N S is a brave leader who suffered a lot for taking on the authority head on. A great leader of Pakistan, I respect.

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Dec 17, 2018 05:39pm

PTI is losing reputation due to lack of vision and wrong policies.

Recommend 0
saber
Dec 17, 2018 06:23pm

Picture reflect present and past , When sarkari asset used to be in control and now without them ...

Recommend 0
Gaz
Dec 17, 2018 06:30pm

Need re Organization of mindset not structure.

Recommend 0
AXH
Dec 17, 2018 06:48pm

@Gaz, - Very well put.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 17, 2018

War on vox populi

People of Pakistan cannot be straitjacketed into a one-size-fits-all concept of nationalism.
December 16, 2018

Revisiting 1971

IT is a date which will live in subcontinental infamy: Dec 16, 1971. On this day, the dream of Partition was...
December 17, 2018

Education emergency

A REPORT in this paper on Saturday highlighted the problems of a government school in a village in Swat district. At...
Updated December 16, 2018

Moody’s and Fitch

TWO separate credit rating agencies have released their assessments of Pakistan’s economy in back-to-back ...
December 17, 2018

New airport woes

MONTHS after the new Islamabad international airport was inaugurated, the transport and other infrastructure at the...
December 16, 2018

Brutal teachers

THE video footage of young children being beaten in a madressah in Hyderabad has justifiably drawn condemnation. The...