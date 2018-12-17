Indian spy Hamid Nehal Ansari being repatriated to India upon completion of sentence: FO
Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal on Monday took to Twitter to announce that Indian spy Hamid Nehal Ansari was being released and repatriated to India.
Faisal described Ansari as an Indian spy who had illegally entered Pakistan and been involved in "anti-state crimes and forging documents".
A Peshawar High Court (PHC) bench on December 13 had directed the interior ministry to make arrangements for the deportation of the Indian national within one month of the completion of his three-year prison term on Dec 15.
The PHC bench had observed that government departments should make all arrangements before the completion of Ansari's prison term, as keeping him in detention beyond the sentence would tarnish the image of the country.
Ansari had gone missing in 2012 from Kohat. A freelance Pakistani journalist who began investigating his disappearance from Kohat, Zeenat Shahzadi, had also gone missing soon after. Her kidnapping was considered by human rights activists as a case of “enforced disappearance”.
Soon after her kidnapping, government agencies had admitted that the missing Indian was in their custody.
It later emerged that Ansari had been in the army's custody and convicted by a Field General Court Martial on charges of espionage and anti-state activities on Dec 15, 2015. He had been sentenced to three years.
He had reportedly denied the charges and claimed that he had visited Pakistan to help a female Facebook friend in Kohat who claimed to be in trouble.
Shahzadi was recovered in October 2017, but has been off the radar along with her family ever since.
Good gesture .
Only in Pakistan such things great things happen..
@auginpk,
no thanks. You can keep him.
Anti State Spy should not be released
You can’t expect such gesture from Indian government though
@BhaRAT, True that.
Spy???
Why no concern for the missing Zeenat Shehzadi and her family, law enforcement should be held accountable
Can you expect India to start behaving now? Exactly!
Any person with sanity will never go to another country ( especially where are you are taught as enemies in their school books) looking for a facebook girlfriend.Indian govt came to know about his disappearance only after his ailing parents brought to Mrs.Swaraj's notice.How did his parents let him go there in first place? Is finding 'bahu' that difficult in 25 crore native muslim population?A lesson learnt for all such individuals.A classic example of honeytrap for future reference.I hope Indian govt from now on enlist reasons for travel compulsory and GPS tracking facility for Indians visiting Pakistan.
So will we be releasing Kulbhusan Jadhav too?
Why zeenat sehjadi was disappeared ?? Why she was made silent ??
@RK Singh, Is he not your national!
@Tariq Rashid, Pakistani national Jalaluddin was released from the central jail Uttar Pradesh after 16 years, on his way back to his Pakistan he took Bhagavad Gita with him.
@BhaRAT You mean the treatment given to Shahzadi for seeking the Truth?
True That.
Release Kulbhushan also.
That's truly a good gesture.
@Raj, They will have to, because they dont have any video proof to claim that he is a spy, besides confessions, which is not taken in any international court.
I don’t know why he was released “helping a girl in Kohat who was in trouble” what kind of clumsy evidence he gave and the government believed him unbelievable!!!!
Great decision by a great Nation's court
He wasn't a Spy.
An Indian journalist requested Imran Khan to look into this case last month on humanitarian grounds. I welcome this decision as a good gesture and hope the other side would do the same. Both the countries should reconsider their policy of detaining each other citizens for minor offences.
@Ranjeeta, What's in that book?
We were the same country 70 years back and still considered same people by many countries. Why so much hatred? When can we have something like a Asian Union for free moment of peoples?
Convicted spies should be imprisoned for life, not given short prison sentences and then returned. Otherwise there is no deterrent.
Swap all , with all like so called spies, over stayers, the fishermen, those inadvertently crossed border, after swapping all, began a new era of friendship, trade, travel, all easy & comfortable. There should be no visa for divided families members, elders, bonafide businessmen , overseas residents, etc
@Tariq Rashid, This is magnanimity in naya Pakistan.
I honestly think Pakistan won't ever release someone accused of spying, atleast while he is alive. He is innocent!
@Raj,
Of course after his sentence is carried out.
He is same person about who Rajdeep asked to pm Imran?Any one has any idea?
@RK Singh, it is not by choice but by law.
@Sweets, he was in Afghanistan not Pakistan. Then he crossed over illegaly. Not a good idea!