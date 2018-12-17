DAWN.COM

Indian spy Hamid Nehal Ansari being released, repatriated to India upon completion of sentence: FO

Dawn.comDecember 17, 2018

According to the Foreign Office Ansari was an Indian spy who had illegally entered Pakistan and been involved in "anti-state crimes and forging documents". — File photo
Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal on Monday took to Twitter to announce that Indian spy Hamid Nehal Ansari was being released and repatriated to India.

Faisal described Ansari as an Indian spy who had illegally entered Pakistan and been involved in "anti-state crimes and forging documents".

A Peshawar High Court (PHC) bench on December 13 had directed the interior ministry to make arrangements for the deportation of the Indian national within one month of the completion of his three-year prison term on Dec 15.

The PHC bench had observed that government departments should make all arrangements before the completion of Ansari's prison term, as keeping him in detention beyond the sentence would tarnish the image of the country.

Ansari had gone missing in 2012 from Kohat. A freelance Pakistani journalist who began investigating his disappearance from Kohat, Zeenat Shahzadi, had also gone missing soon after. Her kidnapping was considered by human rights activists as a case of “enforced disappearance”.

Soon after her kidnapping, government agencies had admitted that the missing Indian was in their custody.

It later emerged that Ansari had been in the army's custody and convicted by a Field General Court Martial on charges of espionage and anti-state activities on Dec 15, 2015. He had been sentenced to three years.

He had reportedly denied the charges and claimed that he had visited Pakistan to help a female Facebook friend in Kohat who claimed to be in trouble.

Shahzadi was recovered in October 2017, but has been off the radar along with her family ever since.

auginpk
Dec 17, 2018 03:45pm

Good gesture .

Recommend 0
Tariq Rashid
Dec 17, 2018 03:52pm

Only in Pakistan such things great things happen..

Recommend 0
RK Singh
Dec 17, 2018 03:53pm

@auginpk,

no thanks. You can keep him.

Recommend 0
Asad
Dec 17, 2018 03:54pm

Anti State Spy should not be released

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Dec 17, 2018 03:55pm

You can’t expect such gesture from Indian government though

Recommend 0
Farhan Ahmed Shaikh
Dec 17, 2018 04:10pm

@BhaRAT, True that.

Recommend 0
Ravi
Dec 17, 2018 04:11pm

Spy???

Recommend 0
Just Saying
Dec 17, 2018 04:22pm

Why no concern for the missing Zeenat Shehzadi and her family, law enforcement should be held accountable

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 17, 2018 04:29pm

Can you expect India to start behaving now? Exactly!

Recommend 0
Sweets
Dec 17, 2018 04:30pm

Any person with sanity will never go to another country ( especially where are you are taught as enemies in their school books) looking for a facebook girlfriend.Indian govt came to know about his disappearance only after his ailing parents brought to Mrs.Swaraj's notice.How did his parents let him go there in first place? Is finding 'bahu' that difficult in 25 crore native muslim population?A lesson learnt for all such individuals.A classic example of honeytrap for future reference.I hope Indian govt from now on enlist reasons for travel compulsory and GPS tracking facility for Indians visiting Pakistan.

Recommend 0
R Sultan
Dec 17, 2018 04:32pm

So will we be releasing Kulbhusan Jadhav too?

Recommend 0
Rakuntal
Dec 17, 2018 04:33pm

Why zeenat sehjadi was disappeared ?? Why she was made silent ??

Recommend 0
Jamil
Dec 17, 2018 04:34pm

@RK Singh, Is he not your national!

Recommend 0
Ranjeeta
Dec 17, 2018 04:34pm

@Tariq Rashid, Pakistani national Jalaluddin was released from the central jail Uttar Pradesh after 16 years, on his way back to his Pakistan he took Bhagavad Gita with him.

Recommend 0
Sak
Dec 17, 2018 04:35pm

@BhaRAT You mean the treatment given to Shahzadi for seeking the Truth?

True That.

Recommend 0
Raj
Dec 17, 2018 04:36pm

Release Kulbhushan also.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Dec 17, 2018 04:41pm

That's truly a good gesture.

Recommend 0

