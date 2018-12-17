Turkish interior minister arrives in Islamabad, invites PM Khan to visit Turkey

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, who arrived in Islamabad on Monday morning, invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Turkey during a meeting between the two at the PM Office.

The prime minister also extended an invitation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well other Turkish leaders to visit Pakistan.

He expressed satisfaction on the "upward trajectory" of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries as well as ways to further enhance mutual cooperation in various areas were discussed.

The Turkish minister assured Pakistan of all possible support from Turkey.

Soylu offered PM Khan felicitations on behalf on the Turkish leadership as well as himself for being elected as the country's premier.

He also conveyed Erdogan's well wishes to Khan.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, who was present at the meeting, had received the Turkish minister on his arrival in Islamabad.