DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Minister promises all-out support for PIA revival

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 17, 2018

Email

Mohammad Mian Soomro says national flag carrier is "moving in the right direction". — File photo
Mohammad Mian Soomro says national flag carrier is "moving in the right direction". — File photo

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Privatisation and Aviation Mohammadmian Soomro has said that the government is willing to extend all possible support to the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to make it a viable entity.

“The PIA is moving in the right direction and the government will provide all-out support for its revival,” he said while speaking to senior officials of the national flag carrier.

Take a look: I want to see PIA dominate the skies again

According to a press release issued on Sunday, the minister visited the PIA head office and the airlines’ chief, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, briefed him on the performance of the national flag carrier.

He said the PIA had a lot of potential and it can regain its lost share in the market. “To compete in today’s market we must make best use of service and technology. Customer should be our main focus,” he said.

He also stressed upon austerity measures to be adopted in the PIA and appreciated the measures taken by the management.

Air Marshal Malik, the PIA president and CEO, apprised the minister of the current management initiatives such as reopening of routes, new destinations being planned to increase the airline’s network, improvement in food service, scheduling, and cost savings.

“Things are improving and we are working on convenience of schedule, opening of new destinations,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 17, 2018

War on vox populi

People of Pakistan cannot be straitjacketed into a one-size-fits-all concept of nationalism.
December 16, 2018

Revisiting 1971

IT is a date which will live in subcontinental infamy: Dec 16, 1971. On this day, the dream of Partition was...
December 17, 2018

Education emergency

A REPORT in this paper on Saturday highlighted the problems of a government school in a village in Swat district. At...
Updated December 16, 2018

Moody’s and Fitch

TWO separate credit rating agencies have released their assessments of Pakistan’s economy in back-to-back ...
December 17, 2018

New airport woes

MONTHS after the new Islamabad international airport was inaugurated, the transport and other infrastructure at the...
December 16, 2018

Brutal teachers

THE video footage of young children being beaten in a madressah in Hyderabad has justifiably drawn condemnation. The...