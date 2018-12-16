PSL 2019 teams to have additional budget to select 21-member squads

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday announced via Twitter that each team of the tournament's fourth edition will have additional budget to select 21-member squads, in a bid to encourage local talent.

In a second tweet, it said the newly inducted players would be from Pakistan and could include players found through talent hunt programmes, top performers of the National T20 Cup or the remainder of the players from the PSL Draft pool.

On Friday, the PSL had announced the schedule for its 2019 edition. Three matches of PSL 4 will be played in Lahore and five will be played in Karachi — including the final. All initial matches will be played in the United Arab Emirates.

The tournament will kick off with an opening ceremony and match in Dubai on February 14.