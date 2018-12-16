DAWN.COM

Army chief sanctions death penalty for 15 'hardcore terrorists': ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated December 16, 2018

General Bajwa has confirmed the death penalty for the 15 terrorists who committed atrocities resulting in the deaths of 34 people. — File
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has approved death sentences awarded to 15 hardcore terrorists by military courts, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The convicts committed offences related to terrorism, attacked the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, abetted suicide attackers in the Christian Colony bombing near Peshawar, destroyed educational institutions and killed innocent civilians, the military's media wing stated.

The atrocities resulted in the deaths of a total of 34 persons, 21 of them belonging to the armed forces, nine to Frontier Constabulary, and 2 who were police officials. Besides these, two civilians were also killed and 19 others injured.

The sentences were handed down to the convicts after they were tried by special military courts. They confessed to their offences before a judicial magistrate and in their statements during the trial.

All 15 of the terrorists were found to be members of banned organisations. Details of the convictions provided by ISPR are as follows:

Hameedur Rehman s/o Moazmin Mullah

He was involved in attacks on law enforcement agencies and the armed forces which resulted in the deaths of Maj Gen Sanaullah Khan, Lt Col Tauseef Ahmed, Naib Subedar Muhammad Aslam and 18 soldiers.

Said Ali s/o Munawar Khan

He was involved in attacks on law enforcement agencies and the armed forces, which resulted in the deaths of a civilian, Shah Nazar, Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif, Havildar Muhammad Naseer, Havildar Muhammad Qayyum Ahmad along with two soldiers, and injuries to eight other soldiers. He was also found in possession of explosives.

Ibrar s/o Abdul Rahim

He abetted suicide bombers in attacking Christian Colony near Peshawar by planning the attack and providing weapons, suicidal jackets, and transportation to the attackers. Resultantly, a civilian named Samuel Sardar lost his life and three others were injured. The convict was also found in possession of explosives.

12 others

Fida Hussain s/o Muhammad Hussain, Raza Ullah s/o Ikram Ullah, Rahim Ullah s/o Fateh Khan, Umar Zada s/o Bashar, Amjad Ali s/o Muhammad Ajan, Abdur Rahman s/o Abdul Wahab, Ghulam Rahim s/o Munjra Khan, Muhammad Khan s/o Ghulam Haider, Rahimullah s/o Noorani Gul, Rashid Iqbal s/o Hameed Iqbal, Muhammad Ghafar s/o Qari Muhammad Zarif, and Rehman Ali s/o Muhammad Aziz were all involved in attacks on law enforcement agencies personnel which resulted in the deaths of Assistant Sub Inspector Noor Zaman, Naib Subedar Hussain Faraz and four other soldiers, and injuries to five others.

The convicts were also involved in the destruction of government educational institutions in Swat. They were found in possession of firearms and explosives as well.

In addition to the above-mentioned terrorists who were sentenced to death, 20 convicts have also been awarded imprisonment of unspecified terms, according to the ISPR.

Pakistan

Comments (5)

1000 characters
M. Emad
Dec 16, 2018 08:15pm

Pakistan government should abolish capital punishment.

Recommend 0
Patriotic 786
Dec 16, 2018 08:16pm

Good decision. But, there must be a way to practically implement these decisions. Civilian courts have almost a regular recorder of overturning the death sentences decisions of COAS.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 16, 2018 08:21pm

Never challenge Pakistan.

Recommend 0
S S India
Dec 16, 2018 09:26pm

What kind of evidence did they have to punish them with death?

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 16, 2018 09:34pm

@M. Emad,
Give this advice to your own Bangladesh govt.!

Recommend 0

