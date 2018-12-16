DAWN.COM

PM Khan reiterates nation's resolve for peace on 4th anniversary of APS attack

Dawn.comDecember 16, 2018

Says Pakistan has made numerous sacrifices in war against terrorism; education is the best tool to defeat extremism. — File
Prime Minister Imran Khan in a message on the fourth anniversary of the terrorist attack on Peshawar's Army Public School reiterated the nation's resolve towards national, regional and world peace, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

The prime minister said that the massacre had united the whole nation against a common enemy, which he described as a "blot on humanity".

He added that education is the best tool to eliminate extremism and terrorism permanently.

Read more: 144 stories: Remembering lives lost in the Peshawar school attack

Prime Minister Khan paid tribute to members of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies who have rendered countless sacrifices in the war against terror.

The premier expressed the government's commitment to turn Pakistan into a society which does not tolerate extremism or violence in the name of sect, religion, language, skin colour or ethnicity.

The attack on Army Public School on Dec 16, 2014, left at least 144 people, mostly children, dead.

