Israeli army razes home of Palestinian ‘attacker’

AFPUpdated December 16, 2018

Israeli soldiers walk away after they demolished the Abu Hmaid family home in the Al Amari refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah. ─ AP
Palestinians look at the house of the Abu Hmaid family after it was blown up by Israeli forces. ─ AP
Palestinians youth sit in a street following clashes with Israeli troops after a house belonging to the Abu Hmaid family was blown up by Israeli forces in the Al Amari refugee camp. ─ AP
RAMALLAH: Israeli troops demolished the home of a Palestinian accused of the May killing of a soldier on Saturday, completing a night-long incursion into the Palestinian-controlled city of Ramallah.

The raid on the West Bank city where Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas has his headquarters comes as Israeli forces search for the perpetrator of a Thursday shooting that killed two Israeli soldiers.

The incursion late on Friday triggered clashes with angry residents following a week of rising tensions.

Both army and border police units took part in the operation, including members of the commando unit in which the soldier was serving when he was killed by a slab hurled from a building during an army raid.

Several hundred soldiers entered the city’s Al-Amari refugee camp late on Friday, leaving on Saturday morning, journalists reported. “During the operation, dozens of Palestinians instigated a number of violent riots. The rioters hurled rocks towards the forces, who responded with riot dispersal means,” the army said.

Inside the camp, soldiers demolished the home of Islam Abu Hamid, who was arrested in June for the soldier’s killing.

The family house was completely destroyed in a controlled explosion, correspondents at the scene said.

Neighbours said several hundred residents, including children, were ordered out of their homes and kept in a sports field in the cold of night while the army operation continued.

“The weather was very cold. A lot of the elderly, the children and the women were ill,” said Samir al-Tukhi, one of those kept outside.

It is the third time the house has been destroyed, with several of Abu Hamid’s brothers also jailed by Israel on terrorism charges, while one was killed. Their mother, Latifa, said the demolition didn’t matter to her.

“The first time we rebuilt it, the second time we also rebuilt it. One hundred or one thousand times we will rebuild and they demolish it.” Israel regularly demolishes the homes of Palestinians who carry out attacks against Israelis.

It argues it is a deterrent though critics say it amounts to collective punishment.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2018

