DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NAB told to recover from Cheema his additional salaries

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterDecember 16, 2018

Email

Ex-LDA chief Ahad Cheema received Rs1.4m a month as Bhikki power plant CEO. ─ DawnNewsTV
Ex-LDA chief Ahad Cheema received Rs1.4m a month as Bhikki power plant CEO. ─ DawnNewsTV

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to recover salaries from former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema that he received being the chief executive officer of the Bhikki power plant over and above his regular salary.

Earlier, NAB brought Mr Cheema from jail on the direction of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar in a case related to the LDA City housing scheme. He is an under-trial prisoner for his involvement in the Ashiyana-i-Iqbal scam.

The CJP rebuked him for misusing the public exchequer for development schemes such as the Orange Line Metro Train project and also showed displeasure with NAB for its poor investigation in the case. “I can tell you they will all be freed soon. Solving a white-collar crime is not an easy task,” the CJP reminded the NAB counsel.

Ex-LDA chief received Rs1.4m a month as Bhikki power plant CEO whereas his regular salary was around Rs100,000

Answering a court query, Mr Cheema explained that the LDA had decided to outsource the acquisition of land for the housing scheme to avoid litigation. He said a big housing scheme of the authority namely the LDA Avenue-I had not been accomplished so far due to litigation despite the lapse of decades. He said the government adopted the idea of public-private partnership from the Defence Housing Authority model.

Mr Cheema claimed that the process of land acquisition was going smoothly till NAB intervention.

Unimpressed with the explanation offered by Mr Cheema, CJP Nisar snubbed him saying such kind of briefings would work before a chief minister but not in court.

When asked, Mr Cheema said he was getting a Rs1.4 million monthly salary as the CEO of Bhikki power plant whereas his regular salary was around Rs100,000. To justify his salary, he said the government had made a policy to hire competent officials on market-based salaries. The CJP observed that the beneficiaries of the market-based salaries were the real brain behind the discriminatory policy.

“Why you have not returned the excess salary while other officers have already surrendered theirs as per the court order,” the CJP asked Mr Cheema. “I have no money. And I have not been informed about such an order in jail,” Mr Cheema replied and also complained about his ‘deteriorating’ health in the jail.

CJP Nisar directed NAB to recover the excess salaries from Mr Cheema by confiscating his properties if he did not have cash. He said the court would order Mr Cheema’s medical checkup at

any government hospital if he filed an application.

Meanwhile, the court directed LDA Director General Amina Imran Khan and lawyers for three development companies / partners to reach a solution to meet deficiency of the land to complete the LDA City housing scheme.

Lawyers for Urban Developers, Maymar Housing and Pak-Estate undertook before the court that they were ready to acquire the required land for the LDA. Urban Developers’ counsel Ahsan Bhoon said if the court ordered, his client was ready to acquire the deficient land measuring 20,000 kanals for the whole project.

The court adjourned the hearing till Dec 29.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A must-win war

A must-win war

Pakistan needs to solemnly review what it has gained and lost in its war against terrorism.

Editorial

December 16, 2018

Revisiting 1971

IT is a date which will live in subcontinental infamy: Dec 16, 1971. On this day, the dream of Partition was...
December 16, 2018

Moody’s and Fitch

TWO separate credit rating agencies have released their assessments of Pakistan’s economy in back-to-back ...
December 16, 2018

Brutal teachers

THE video footage of young children being beaten in a madressah in Hyderabad has justifiably drawn condemnation. The...
December 15, 2018

Gas crisis

THE prime minister did the right thing by intervening directly when the gas crisis spread in the country earlier ...
December 15, 2018

Cut in school fee

FOR some time now, the judiciary has been expressing its concern over the fee charged by private schools. On...
Yemen peace talks
Updated December 15, 2018

Yemen peace talks

Yemen agreement does hold out hope that such small steps may eventually lead to a peaceful resolution of the crisis.