Protest lodged with Iran over attack on FC patrol

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Hona­rdoost was on Saturday summoned to the Foreign Office to receive protest over a terrorist attack on a Frontier Corps patrol near the Pakistan-Iran border.

“The Iranian Amba­ssador to Pakistan was called to the Foreign Office to lodge a strong protest against the ghastly incident. The government of Iran was urged to carry out effective operation against the terrorist group responsible for the attack on its side of the border,” the FO said in a statement.

Six soldiers embraced martyrdom on Friday night when terrorists attacked the Frontier Corps convoy in Wakai region.

The Inter Services Public Relations said in a press statement on Friday night that terrorists had targeted one of the FC vehicles with an improvised explosive device when an intelligence-base operation was conducted on a terrorists’ hideout in Wakai area near Buleda, Turbat.

Fourteen other soldiers were injured in the attack.

The attack had occurred a day after Pakistan and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding for impro­ving border security and sto­p­ping smuggling of petroleum products, drugs and arms and human trafficking.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, meanwhile, in a statement condemned the terrorist attack.

