PM reviews performance of another 17 ministries

Amir WasimUpdated December 16, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan says there will be appraisals of each ministry after every three months. ─ PID
ISLAMABAD: Presiding over a ‘special meeting of the federal cabinet’ to review performance of the ministries and divisions in the first 100 days in office, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced that appraisal of each ministry after every three months would now be a regular feature.

In the meeting which took place at Mr Khan’s Banigala residence, the ministers and the senior officials of the 10 ministries and divisions made detailed presentation.

According to an official announcement made by the PM’s Office, the ministers also presented their “future plans” and the implementation strategy.

The secretaries were given 10 minutes each to make presentations on the performance of their respective divisions followed by a question-answer session.

The main focus of the briefings was on the austerity measures adopted by various government departments and offices in light of the prime minister’s directives. The performance review of 26 ministries was held on Dec 11.

Saturday’s special cabinet meeting had been convened to review the performance of ‘remaining 17 ministries / divisions’ which had not been able to make presentations in the Dec 11 cabinet meeting due to time constraint.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2018

