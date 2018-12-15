DAWN.COM

Zardari says 'unnamed powers' have no right to dictate nation's affairs

Mohammad Hussain KhanUpdated December 15, 2018

Asif Ali Zardari says he wants Musharraf to live and see how people express their love for Benazir at Garhi Khuda Bux. —DawnNewsTV
PPP-Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said that except for the parliament, “no one has this right to decide the destiny of people […] especially those who serve fixed tenure of only three years”.

Zardari, who was addressing a gathering in Karan Shoro village area of Hyderabad, also asked the ‘powers that be’ to “stop joking with Pakistan every day, as we have had enough".

Alluding to Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, he said the top judge should be concerned about the 900,000 cases pending in the judicial system instead of “visiting other places and raising objections”.

He was referring to the chief justice's recent visit to Thar and the latter's criticism of the way the Sindh government was running its affairs.

Turning to another political nemesis, Zardari also stated that he wanted Musharraf to live and witness how people continue to express their love for Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux.

The slain politician's death anniversary is later this month.

Trouble brewing?

This is not the first time that Zardari has lashed out at state institutions. In 2015, he had delivered a hard-hitting speech in which he lashed out at the military establishment 'for overstepping its domain'.

The former president had said army chiefs come and go every three years but the political leadership was here to stay. “We know the country better and we know how to run its affairs," he had stressed.

Zardari had warned the establishment to refrain from character assassination of political parties. "If you do not stop, I will come out with a list of generals [accused of wrongdoing] from the start of Pakistan's creation," he had said.

The former president had gone on to say he did not want to weaken the country’s institutions, but "they [establishment] should also not try to create hurdles for politicians."

Zardari had promptly left the country and spent 18 months in self-imposed exile till the military leadership was passed to the current regime.

Comments (41)

Fastrack
Dec 16, 2018 12:11am

This guy once said he knows who killed BB. Just tighten the noose already.

Moni
Dec 16, 2018 12:15am

Dangerous!

bhaRAT©
Dec 16, 2018 12:15am

These powerful think they are above the law and can threaten whoever they like when a probe starts about their wrongdoings and malfeasance!

Ali
Dec 16, 2018 12:20am

"only if PPP is allowed to win elections" says a lot about the affairs of PPP

Saad
Dec 16, 2018 12:21am

You are hardly FA pass, just remember when Fake Justice Dogar waived BA Degree conditions to make you President, who was behind this, the deal makers otherwise you are ineligible to contest elections. You looted public money and still looting, you have to face the music like Nawaz Sharif.

Asif
Dec 16, 2018 12:21am

Welldone zardari

Misba
Dec 16, 2018 12:28am

This guy needs to go down for 30 years.

Ilyas Tarar
Dec 16, 2018 12:32am

Last time you said something like this, you fled the country for a significant time, Mr Zardari.

Md Mostafizur Rahman
Dec 16, 2018 12:32am

He realized that he has no more time....

Taimur Qureshi
Dec 16, 2018 12:33am

Mr Zardari need to do some introspection as to his own character He has no right to point fingers on others His cases are in courts He needs to feel with them rather then be fooling the common masses

Zee
Dec 16, 2018 12:34am

You can fool some of the people some of the time bilawal and his dad think that they can fool all of the people all of the time

Sameer
Dec 16, 2018 12:36am

Right you are Zardari...for the corrupt have no end in tenure.

Khalid
Dec 16, 2018 12:39am

And he has right to loot Pakistan forever! Catch this man out behind the bars

Anti_Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 16, 2018 01:50am

The guy is saying right!

Ashraf The Great
Dec 16, 2018 02:01am

However, Mr Zardari has all the rights to plunder the wealth of the country, demand a 10% kickback on all government deal and become very wealthy at the expense of the poor.

Amadeus
Dec 16, 2018 02:09am

I am not a fan of Zardari but he does have point about the supreme court trying to be political and that loose canon chief justice going around giving sermons, it's time the elected government should take ownership of these problems.

Abbas Syed
Dec 16, 2018 02:26am

I am glad some elected representative of the people of Pakistan had the courage to the public servants to do the job they have been hired and paid for by the people of Pakistan.

Zak
Dec 16, 2018 03:28am

He is so shameless that people and children are dieing in Thar and when CJ tries to help them, zardari critizies him, instead of praising him. He should know when politicians like him and Nawaz loot and plunder then others will step in to do the work these useless politicians shoukd be doing.

Zak
Dec 16, 2018 03:29am

Nawaz ran to Saudi and London and Zardari runs to Dubai and US. They are not of the country, how can they feel for the people.

Mumtaz Ali
Dec 16, 2018 03:45am

A very valid point; this man sure does make a difference at times.

Asif A. Shah
Dec 16, 2018 04:56am

Pakistan is an underdeveloped country which has been neglected by its politicians and those who wielded powers. Therefore, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has stepped in to give directions to the country. Most people trust Supreme Court of Pakistan more than Mr. Asif Ali Zardari. In India, our arch rival, the country has not been neglected by its leaders and has been spared of military misadventures, therefore, the Indian Supreme Court, primarily, does not do the job of the politicians. However, Indian Supreme Court still gives the directions to the country by making progressive decisions even if those decisions are not popular with the great majority of people. Therefore, first of all. the politicians should earn the trust of the people before criticizing the Judiciary.

Mian
Dec 16, 2018 05:06am

Zardari is right.

putho madre
Dec 16, 2018 05:34am

He does have some points.

MANZOOR H JAFFERY
Dec 16, 2018 05:57am

Imran should give extension to Justice Saqib Nisar.

Syed Ali
Dec 16, 2018 06:40am

Here comes final chapter in Pakistan's history.

Tahir Raouf
Dec 16, 2018 07:02am

Institutions must work within their sphere

Naveed Jafri
Dec 16, 2018 07:06am

@Asif , well done for what ??

Altaf ahsan
Dec 16, 2018 07:09am

Maybe he is again missing his property in Dubai.

FK
Dec 16, 2018 07:20am

He is right.Why CJ snd NAB only accuse politicians? While other institutions have done more damage to this country by overstepping their domain then politicians.

farhad hussain
Dec 16, 2018 07:28am

true sayings

Ram Chopra
Dec 16, 2018 07:30am

This country needs its political class to survive, tearing them down is sad.

It is amazing how people sitting at home claim to know who is corrupt!

It is real sad.

shome
Dec 16, 2018 07:51am

Some one must educate him that there is a difference in between lawmaker and Judiciary.

ARIF UR RAHMAN
Dec 16, 2018 08:28am

Zardari has a point.

Musti sheikh
Dec 16, 2018 09:15am

He see no light at the end of tunnel in corruption cases and he lashes out at highest court in the land.

Faizan Elahi
Dec 16, 2018 09:28am

Finally somebody said it

Orakzai
Dec 16, 2018 09:32am

well said

LAHORI KID
Dec 16, 2018 10:26am

I'm waiting to hear the respond for our Supreme Judge.

BhaRAT
Dec 16, 2018 10:50am

@Ram Chopra, It’s amazing how Indians who never ever been to Pakistan but still act like experts in our Internal affairs and domestic politics as If they know about it more than Pakistanis who lives there

It is sad

Zubair Malik
Dec 16, 2018 10:56am

He is about to be interrogated soon.

Neo
Dec 16, 2018 11:18am

Pay up what you owe Mr Zardari.

FK
Dec 16, 2018 01:52pm

@Neo, prove how much he owes.

