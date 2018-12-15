Zardari fires broadside at judiciary, says it has no right to dictate nation's affairs
PPP-Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday lashed out at the superior judiciary, saying that except for the parliament, “no one has this right to decide the destiny of people […] especially those who serve fixed tenure of only three years”.
Zardari, who was addressing a gathering in Karan Shoro village area of Hyderabad, also asked the ‘powers that be’ to “stop joking with Pakistan every day, as we have had enough."
Alluding to Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, he said the top judge should be concerned about the 900,000 cases pending in the judicial system instead of “visiting other places and raising objections”.
He was referring to the chief justice's recent visit to Thar and the latter's criticism of the way the Sindh government was running its affairs.
Turning to another political nemesis, Zardari also stated that he wanted Musharraf to live and witness how people continue to express their love for Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux.
The slain politician's death anniversary is later this month.
Trouble brewing?
This is not the first time that Zardari has lashed out at state institutions. In 2015, he had delivered a hard-hitting speech in which he lashed out at the military establishment 'for overstepping its domain'.
The former president had said army chiefs come and go every three years but the political leadership was here to stay. “We know the country better and we know how to run its affairs," he had stressed.
Zardari had warned the establishment to refrain from character assassination of political parties. "If you do not stop, I will come out with a list of generals [accused of wrongdoing] from the start of Pakistan's creation," he had said.
The former president had gone on to say he did not want to weaken the country’s institutions, but "they [establishment] should also not try to create hurdles for politicians."
Zardari had promptly left the country and spent 18 months in self-imposed exile till the military leadership was passed to the current regime.
Comments (13)
This guy once said he knows who killed BB. Just tighten the noose already.
Dangerous!
These powerful think they are above the law and can threaten whoever they like when a probe starts about their wrongdoings and malfeasance!
"only if PPP is allowed to win elections" says a lot about the affairs of PPP
You are hardly FA pass, just remember when Fake Justice Dogar waived BA Degree conditions to make you President, who was behind this, the deal makers otherwise you are ineligible to contest elections. You looted public money and still looting, you have to face the music like Nawaz Sharif.
Welldone zardari
This guy needs to go down for 30 years.
Last time you said something like this, you fled the country for a significant time, Mr Zardari.
He realized that he has no more time....
Mr Zardari need to do some introspection as to his own character He has no right to point fingers on others His cases are in courts He needs to feel with them rather then be fooling the common masses
You can fool some of the people some of the time bilawal and his dad think that they can fool all of the people all of the time
Right you are Zardari...for the corrupt have no end in tenure.
And he has right to loot Pakistan forever! Catch this man out behind the bars