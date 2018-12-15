DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Lahore court acquits two suspects involved in murder of Indian spy Sarabjit Singh

Dawn.com | Rana BilalDecember 15, 2018

Email

Sessions judge issues directives to release suspects from custody after all witnesses retracted their statements. —AFP/File
Sessions judge issues directives to release suspects from custody after all witnesses retracted their statements. —AFP/File

A district and sessions court in Lahore on Saturday acquitted two suspects accused of killing Indian spy Sarabjit Singh inside Kot Lakhpat jail in April 2013, DawnNewsTV reported.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Moin Khokar issued directives to release Amir Tanba and Mudasir Munir from custody after all witnesses retracted their statements. The suspects were fellow prisoners of Singh and had allegedly tortured him to death.

Singh had suffered severe injuries in the head after being assaulted with bricks and other blunt weapons following which he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital. After lying in a comatose state for five days, Singh was pronounced dead by a medical board comprising senior neurosurgeons.

Lahore police had registered a case at Kot Lakhpat police station under Section 324/34 (planned attempted murder in group) under the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the then superintendent Kot Lakhpat jail, Waqar Sumra.

The Indian foreign ministry has asked Pakistan to conduct a probe into the assault on the 49-year-old. Singh’s sister Dalbir Kaur had demanded that Pakistan should hold an inquiry as to how Sarabjit’s security was compromised and he was subsequently attacked with bricks and iron rods.

“If the attack was planned by the government itself, then there is no need for an inquiry. But if Sarabjit was attacked without the knowledge of the authorities, then an inquiry is definitely needed,” she had said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Silent observer
Dec 15, 2018 08:09pm

The obvious has happened .

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Code of conduct

Code of conduct

Sartaj Aziz
All parties must come to an understanding on a strategic framework for Pakistan’s future political order.

Editorial

December 15, 2018

Gas crisis

THE prime minister did the right thing by intervening directly when the gas crisis spread in the country earlier ...
December 15, 2018

Cut in school fee

FOR some time now, the judiciary has been expressing its concern over the fee charged by private schools. On...
Yemen peace talks
Updated December 15, 2018

Yemen peace talks

Yemen agreement does hold out hope that such small steps may eventually lead to a peaceful resolution of the crisis.
Impasse resolved
Updated December 14, 2018

Impasse resolved

The current parliament should quickly turn to its core legislative and oversight responsibilities.
December 14, 2018

Curbs on media

AFTER some uncertainty engendered by contrary messages in the first few months of its tenure, the PTI government’s...
December 14, 2018

Hockey disaster

PAKISTAN hockey has reached a dead end. The national team’s winless streak at the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar,...