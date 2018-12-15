Govt releases list of Punjab House defaulters owing over Rs60m in payments

The Punjab government on Saturday released a list of people who had reportedly stayed at the Punjab House in Islamabad during the PML-N government's tenure but did not clear their bills for lodging and meals during their stay, DawnNewsTV reported.

A total of 76 people, which include various PML-N leaders, government officials and their relatives, owe a total sum of more than Rs60 million in payments.

The Punjab government has instructed the relevant institutions to send notices to the defaulters immediately.

According to the list, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, PML-N leader and former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed owes a sum of Rs7.05 million of which Rs0.69 million is owed for his stay in 2011 from January to August and Rs6.4 million is owed for his stay between June 2013 and May 2018. His daughter Poonam Rasheed, also a Senator, owes Rs2.7 million.

PML-N Senator Asif Kirmani owes a payment of Rs6.5 million, Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Chaudhry Kabir owes Rs2.3 million, whereas Ghaffar Jaleel, a Sessions Judge, owes Rs1.3 million.

Former Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf is indebted for a sum of Rs0.34 million, Assistant Controller Khurram Rasheed has a debt of Rs2.2 million and MNA Malik Zulfiqar has dues of Rs4.1 million.

Moazzam Ali owes the government Rs2.9 million, former Islamabad deputy commissioner Mujahid Sher Dil owes Rs1.3 million and former Punjab advocate general Mustafa Ramday owes Rs3.9 million.

Personal Staff Officer to the Prime Minister Nabeel Awan has failed to pay a sum of Rs2.6 million, Alamgir Khan owes Rs8.4 million, Senator Ali Amil owes Rs0.1 million.

Deputy Secretary to the Chief Minister Amir Ghazi owes Rs0.2 million and Chief Controller Aslam Butt owes Rs0.1 million.

The Punjab government has asked that a list of Punjab House defaulters in other provinces will also be prepared and furnished at the earliest.