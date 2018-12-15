DAWN.COM

Govt releases list of Punjab House defaulters owing over Rs60m in payments

Javed HussainDecember 15, 2018

The Punjab government has released a list of people to have stayed at the Punjab House in Islamabad who failed to clear bills for lodging and meals. —Wikimedia Commons
The Punjab government on Saturday released a list of people who had reportedly stayed at the Punjab House in Islamabad during the PML-N government's tenure but did not clear their bills for lodging and meals during their stay, DawnNewsTV reported.

A total of 76 people, which include various PML-N leaders, government officials and their relatives, owe a total sum of more than Rs60 million in payments.

The Punjab government has instructed the relevant institutions to send notices to the defaulters immediately.

According to the list, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, PML-N leader and former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed owes a sum of Rs7.05 million of which Rs0.69 million is owed for his stay in 2011 from January to August and Rs6.4 million is owed for his stay between June 2013 and May 2018. His daughter Poonam Rasheed, also a Senator, owes Rs2.7 million.

PML-N Senator Asif Kirmani owes a payment of Rs6.5 million, Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Chaudhry Kabir owes Rs2.3 million, whereas Ghaffar Jaleel, a Sessions Judge, owes Rs1.3 million.

Former Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf is indebted for a sum of Rs0.34 million, Assistant Controller Khurram Rasheed has a debt of Rs2.2 million and MNA Malik Zulfiqar has dues of Rs4.1 million.

Moazzam Ali owes the government Rs2.9 million, former Islamabad deputy commissioner Mujahid Sher Dil owes Rs1.3 million and former Punjab advocate general Mustafa Ramday owes Rs3.9 million.

Personal Staff Officer to the Prime Minister Nabeel Awan has failed to pay a sum of Rs2.6 million, Alamgir Khan owes Rs8.4 million, Senator Ali Amil owes Rs0.1 million.

Deputy Secretary to the Chief Minister Amir Ghazi owes Rs0.2 million and Chief Controller Aslam Butt owes Rs0.1 million.

The Punjab government has asked that a list of Punjab House defaulters in other provinces will also be prepared and furnished at the earliest.

Maboob Saleem
Dec 15, 2018 06:16pm

No morals. None of them belong in public office. Few politicians are ethical. They believe Pakistan owes them a free living.

Recommend 0
ali sabir
Dec 15, 2018 06:18pm

A total of 76 people, which include various PML-N leaders, government officials and their relatives, owe a total sum of more than Rs60 million in payments. - - - 76. These people are unbelievable. How big headed can they get?

Recommend 0
Patriotic 786
Dec 15, 2018 06:19pm

Highly pathetic state of affairs! Don't they have slightest concern for the already fatigued state funds? They must be asked to pay with prevalent interests for all the outstanding amounts, without any exception.

Recommend 0
amir
Dec 15, 2018 06:20pm

So what now nothing will happen ? We don't need lists we need money back to be served on citizens of this country

Recommend 0
arshad MUNIR
Dec 15, 2018 06:23pm

Why are not these respectable defaulters of Punjab House being charged any penalty or fine for non payment. A person who does not pay his dues for years has no intention to pay his dues at all, and should be punished.

Recommend 0
MN
Dec 15, 2018 06:29pm

Shame on you all. Pay up

Recommend 0
Umair Ahmed
Dec 15, 2018 06:39pm

Good Job.... That's accountability... #accountability #NAB #RipCorruption

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Dec 15, 2018 06:42pm

Why these respected people have not paid their dues. Shame on them for not paying their dues. They talk alot about the welfare of people. They claim them selves to the servant of humanities and masses. If this list is not true they must take action against responsible for issuing such list. Otherwise government of Punjab must give defaulters notice for the recovery of outstanding amount. Defaulters must be highlighted in the public in such a way that they must feel ashamed. Chief Justice of Supreme Court can't do everything. Chief Justice of Punjab High court must look into this matter.

Recommend 0
Shib
Dec 15, 2018 06:44pm

Great...Get the dues paid by these crimlnals asap....this is our tax money.....can an ordinary citizens think about owing such kind of money to any of government departments....will they have such a luxury of not paying in due time...So how these politicans are being given such a leverage....

Recommend 0
Iffti
Dec 15, 2018 07:11pm

Govt. should have recovered outstanding dues from these people and then printed the list. Merely printing the list is not suffice.

Recommend 0
Mohsin
Dec 15, 2018 07:12pm

So much mess around in every department.

Recommend 0

