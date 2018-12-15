DAWN.COM

CJP warns PML-N's Khokhar brothers to vacate any 'grabbed' land in Lahore

Rana BilalDecember 15, 2018

Justice Nisar warns Khokhar brothers of strict action if it is proved that they grabbed land of widows and overseas Pakistanis. — File
Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday ordered Punjab police and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to set up a complaint centre to investigate claims made against PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar and MPA Saiful Mulook Khokhar concerning alleged land grabbing by the duo.

The chief justice, while heading a two-member bench, also issued verbal orders to put the siblings' names on the Exit Control List (ECL). However, the travel restrictions were not mentioned when the court's formal order was dictated.

The orders against the Khokhar brothers were issued after the court took notice of a complaint made against them by overseas Pakistanis who had accused them of illegally occupying their land.

The apex court, after summoning Afzal and Saiful Mulook, assailed and ordered them to submit the details of all assets under their and their families' names.

"It's better that you relinquish the estate of widows and overseas Pakistanis you have seized," the top judge advised the Khokhars. "We are getting numerous complaints against you."

At one point, the judge pulled out his phone and mentioned the complaints he had been receiving.

"We have not grabbed anyone's land," Saiful Mulook responded.

"If grabbing is proved, I will not spare you," the judge warned. "Everyone knows that I do what I say. It's better therefore that you don't take the risk with your MNA-ship."

Justice Nisar asked the siblings to explain their relationship with a property dealer named Ashraf Shah. The brothers denied knowing anyone by that name.

The chief justice instructed the LDA and police to compile and furnish a report on Khokhar brothers' alleged capture of land.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned till December 22.

