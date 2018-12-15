Increased cooperation, intelligence exchange between Afgahinstan, Pakistan vital to defeat terrorism: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, during a meeting with his Afghan and Chinese counterparts Salahuddin Rabbani and Wang Yi on Saturday, reiterated Pakistan's stance that peace in Afghanistan can only be achieved through dialogue.

The foreign minister is in Kabul on a day-long official trip to attend the second round of the trilateral ministerial dialogue between Pakistan, Afghanistan and China. He is heading a Pakistani delegation that also includes Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other high-ranking officials of the Foreign Office.

"Since the beginning [of the Afghan conflict], Pakistan has advocated for dialogue instead of military action to achieve peace. Today the world is agreeing with our stance," the foreign minister said during the meeting, adding that as a neighbour, Pakistan had "suffered most due to the Afghan situation".

The dialogue aims to pave way for a solution to the Afghan crisis through political means since peace in Afghanistan is vital for regional growth and development, he said.

In order to defeat terrorism, Qureshi said, there is a need for increased cooperation and intelligence exchange between the neighbours.

"A bi-lateral relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan is of extreme importance to our government," he said.

Furthermore, the trio of delegations discussed the importance of China and Pakistan's "technical assistance in different sectors" for Afghanistan's progress. Qureshi said that "mega projects" like the construction of a motorway connecting Peshawar and Kabul and a railway network between Quetta and Kandahar can strengthen trade relations between the three countries.

The foreign minister insisted that cooperation between Pakistan, Afghanistan and China was vital for a "prosperous, stable and peaceful future of the region".

Qureshi further said that job creation and progress were the only way to counter the “challenge of terrorism”.

His Chinese counterpart, Yi, said that China "aims to help create a favourable environment between Pakistan and Afghanistan".

"China is making every effort to build confidence between Pakistan and Afghanistan."

Addressing the Afghan crisis, Yi said: "In order to further the process of reconciliation, Taliban will have to be ushered to the dialogue table."

He added that China will assist both countries in the provision of clean drinking water and building infrastructure, including the construction of a rail network to connect Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Qureshi thanked China for its role in "bringing Afghanistan and Pakistan closer". He added that the ball was now in Afghanistan's court as it has to decide which route they wished to take in order to achieve peace.

One of the three sessions of the daylong foreign ministers’ dialogue is dedicated to security. The other two sessions pertain to the political settlement of the Afghan conflict and regional cooperation.

The foreign ministers are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation over curbing terrorism. They are also scheduled to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani today.