DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Dual nationality case: Govt told to make civil servants choose between job and other nationality

Rana BilalUpdated December 15, 2018

Email

The SC bench under CJP's stewardship announced the verdict on suo motu case regarding dual nationals. — File
The SC bench under CJP's stewardship announced the verdict on suo motu case regarding dual nationals. — File

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the federal and provincial governments to set deadlines for civil servants with dual nationalities to either give up their job or the second nationality as it announced a verdict in a suo motu case concerning the matter.

A two-member bench of the court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, instructed the concerned governments to legislate and take necessary measures on the issue.

Failure to relinquish other nationalities on government employees' part within the stipulated time should result in legal action, the court stated in its order.

The court remarked that government employees who hold foreign nationalities during the course of their employment are a threat to the interests of the state of Pakistan.

Furthermore, the apex court said that in case a non-Pakistani is to be engaged in employment then the concerned cabinet's permission should be secured.

The court directed the federal and provincial governments to compile lists of its employees who hold dual nationalities, and told the parliament to legislate and take necessary measures.

In January, the chief justice, while hearing a separate case, had taken up a suo motu case on senior government officers as well as members of the judiciary holding dual nationality.

In March, a report compiled by the Establishment Division had revealed that a total of 213 government officers serving in various ministries, divisions, provincial departments and autonomous bodies held dual nationality.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Orakzai
Dec 15, 2018 11:24am

Good decision.

Recommend 0
Zack
Dec 15, 2018 11:30am

How about zulfi bukhari??

Recommend 0
Dr. Sohail
Dec 15, 2018 11:32am

Excellent.. So we hope more jobs in near future.

Recommend 0
JA-Australia
Dec 15, 2018 11:39am

Good decision. There should also be a law disqualifying anyone having more than 50% of their assets abroad.

Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 15, 2018 11:55am

Nothing wrong with dual nationality. People of commonwealth are allowed dual nationality. Most cases it is convience and nothing to do with security.

Recommend 0
iftikhar
Dec 15, 2018 11:56am

hold the passport, where your loyalties are?

Recommend 0
PG
Dec 15, 2018 11:58am

Most will quit their jobs.

Recommend 0
Basit
Dec 15, 2018 12:00pm

What about Zulfi Bukhari? Faisal Vadwa? Sarwar? other key position holders in government?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Code of conduct

Code of conduct

Sartaj Aziz
All parties must come to an understanding on a strategic framework for Pakistan’s future political order.

Editorial

December 15, 2018

Gas crisis

THE prime minister did the right thing by intervening directly when the gas crisis spread in the country earlier ...
December 15, 2018

Cut in school fee

FOR some time now, the judiciary has been expressing its concern over the fee charged by private schools. On...
Yemen peace talks
Updated December 15, 2018

Yemen peace talks

Yemen agreement does hold out hope that such small steps may eventually lead to a peaceful resolution of the crisis.
Impasse resolved
Updated December 14, 2018

Impasse resolved

The current parliament should quickly turn to its core legislative and oversight responsibilities.
December 14, 2018

Curbs on media

AFTER some uncertainty engendered by contrary messages in the first few months of its tenure, the PTI government’s...
December 14, 2018

Hockey disaster

PAKISTAN hockey has reached a dead end. The national team’s winless streak at the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar,...