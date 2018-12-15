DAWN.COM

Dual nationality case: Govt told to make civil servants choose between job and other nationality

Rana BilalUpdated December 15, 2018

The SC bench under CJP's stewardship announced the verdict on suo motu case regarding dual nationals. — File
The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the federal and provincial governments to set deadlines for civil servants with dual nationalities to either give up their job or the second nationality as it announced a verdict in a suo motu case concerning the matter.

A two-member bench of the court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, instructed the concerned governments to legislate and take necessary measures on the issue.

Failure to relinquish other nationalities on government employees' part within the stipulated time should result in legal action, the court stated in its order.

The court remarked that government employees who hold foreign nationalities during the course of their employment are a threat to the interests of the state of Pakistan.

Furthermore, the apex court said that in case a non-Pakistani is to be engaged in employment then the concerned cabinet's permission should be secured.

The court directed the federal and provincial governments to compile lists of its employees who hold dual nationalities, and told the parliament to legislate and take necessary measures.

In January, the chief justice, while hearing a separate case, had taken up a suo motu case on senior government officers as well as members of the judiciary holding dual nationality.

In March, a report compiled by the Establishment Division had revealed that a total of 213 government officers serving in various ministries, divisions, provincial departments and autonomous bodies held dual nationality.

Orakzai
Dec 15, 2018 11:24am

Good decision.

Aamir
Dec 15, 2018 11:27am

Why should they quit? Under the present socio-economic and security situation, it is everyone’s right to have more than one nationality and jobs. If PM can have Iqama then why can’t others? Let’s focus on main issues.

ssr
Dec 15, 2018 11:28am

Should be enforced in letter and spirit

Zack
Dec 15, 2018 11:30am

How about zulfi bukhari??

Dr. Sohail
Dec 15, 2018 11:32am

Excellent.. So we hope more jobs in near future.

JA-Australia
Dec 15, 2018 11:39am

Good decision. There should also be a law disqualifying anyone having more than 50% of their assets abroad.

waheed zafar
Dec 15, 2018 11:50am

this is great news! if you are not proud to be a holder of green passport you should have no role to play in this government of this country. however in my opinion this should also apply on their spouses. some people might not have passports but may hold other documents like "green card" or permanent residencies so they may hide behind this loophole. this should also be addressed

Shakir Baakza
Dec 15, 2018 11:55am

We are fortunate that Pakistan allows dual citizenship. We should not abuse such privileges. Many countries including our neighbor India does not allow its citizens to hold two passports. As a matter of fact if anyone carries another citizenship then in such cases they are also denied inheritance. So respect what we have !

Zak
Dec 15, 2018 11:55am

Nothing wrong with dual nationality. People of commonwealth are allowed dual nationality. Most cases it is convience and nothing to do with security.

iftikhar
Dec 15, 2018 11:56am

hold the passport, where your loyalties are?

Zak
Dec 15, 2018 11:56am

@Zack, He is advisor to PM ,thats not a position. Why after him alone, look into PPP and Nawaz, Bilawal, Hassan and Hussain sharif.

Anti-Corruption
Dec 15, 2018 11:57am

Foreign citizenships are being used to launder money out of Pakistan, and to have a escape route handy just in case of crackdown by the government of Pakistan.. that is very unfortunate and discourages those dual citizenship holders who are experts in various fields and want to go back to Pakistan to work for the uplift of the country.

PG
Dec 15, 2018 11:58am

Most will quit their jobs.

Basit
Dec 15, 2018 12:00pm

What about Zulfi Bukhari? Faisal Vadwa? Sarwar? other key position holders in government?

Leoman
Dec 15, 2018 12:04pm

Surely, this is the excellent step ever taken in the history of Pakistan. This man must be more than a CJ. Someone like him is needed to make Pakistan progress.

Rao
Dec 15, 2018 12:12pm

Civil servants! What about others in govt. Related department jobs? Like autonomous body employee is not civil servant!

فکرمند The worried one
Dec 15, 2018 12:17pm

What about the confusion regarding the status of CM of Sind, Syed Murad Ali Shah? The Sind Government and Karachi municipal corporation also have people employed as seasonal consultants holding other citizenship or permanent residential papers which will lead them to citizenship. It is not a crime to hold dual citizenship and work in the country where good opportunities prevails, but unfortunately for Pakistan, the corrupt civil servants and the corrupt politicians have been using dual citizenship to commit financial crimes and to hide money.

Jairaj
Dec 15, 2018 12:24pm

Dual nationality is always a security concern. India doesnt give government jobs, to Indian born citizens having dual nationality.

Nadeem
Dec 15, 2018 12:26pm

Excellent decision.

WayToGo
Dec 15, 2018 12:28pm

They are PM choices.....

WayToGo
Dec 15, 2018 12:30pm

No sense ...decide on nationality first should be given or not why give more stress to people....

BhaRAT
Dec 15, 2018 12:37pm

@Zack, He was born in UK mr genius

Mir
Dec 15, 2018 01:16pm

Great decision by SC. Why shouldn’t they be punished for an illegal act

ALI ASAD NAWAZ MALIK
Dec 15, 2018 01:17pm

@Zack, he is not a career civil/government servant or member of the Parliament. He has been hired for limited time with limited scope.

ALI ASAD NAWAZ MALIK
Dec 15, 2018 01:19pm

@Basit, wake up please. Other than Zulfi Bukhari none of them hold foreign or dual nationality any more. As for Zulfi Bkhari, he is a mere advisor, not a civil/government servant or member of Parliament.

Javed
Dec 15, 2018 01:27pm

Very good decision cjp zindabad.

NADIM
Dec 15, 2018 01:33pm

Nothing wrong dual nationality. Most overseas Pakistanis are dual national and love their homeland. If you are suspecting their loyalty then don't look towards them when collecting funds for water dams or investing in the country to improve falling reserves. Can't have it both ways.

KHALED
Dec 15, 2018 01:37pm

Excellent, Three cheers for CJP

Ali Azhar
Dec 15, 2018 01:40pm

Totally agree with the Supreme Court of Pakistan. You cannot have your cake and eat it too! You want to occupy a key policy/admin. position in the government of Pakistan? You can easily misuse your influence to ease seeking nationality. How do you mange so many years outside Pakistan in active government service? I know civil servants allowed limitless leaves to serve foreign governments. Dual nationality is a clear conflict of interest. Dual nationals must be removed from the paylist of the government of Pakistan.

Prabhjyot Singh madan
Dec 15, 2018 01:50pm

@Jairaj, india does not permit dual citizenship.

Z khan
Dec 15, 2018 01:54pm

What about wives having dual nationalities. Their husbands may have automatic rights to live in their countries. I can think of two politicians whose wives are also US citizen. That's just like having Akama . By the way two are Ch Nisar & Khwaja Asif both of PMLN

Sohail Khan
Dec 15, 2018 02:05pm

@waheed zafar, but permanent residency not coming in dual nationality.

khan
Dec 15, 2018 02:05pm

Kick them out their are large number of jobless educated peoples they will are ready to do the job.

