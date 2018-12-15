Sanaullah faces NAB probe on underpass design issue

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah for his role in the change of the design of an underpass in his hometown of Faisalabad allegedly to benefit some people.

A NAB official confirmed to Dawn on Friday that the bureau had initiated the probe after receiving a complaint that the former Punjab law minister used his influence to change the design of the underpass to accommodate his ‘favourites’.

In reply to a question whether Mr Sanaullah had been summoned in this regard, the official said:

“It will be decided later as the investigation against him is at the preliminary stage.”

MNA Rana Sanaullah told Dawn that he had not ordered any change in the design of any underpass in Faisalabad. “There are three underpasses on the Canal Expressway which could not be made on any other road... so there is no question of change of design. Such a complaint has been filed (in NAB) by our political opponents,” he said and asked if NAB probed “such frivolous complaints” against PML-N rivals, too.

“After failing to prove anything against PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif in the Ashiyana housing case, initiation of probe against Marriyum Aurangzeb (PML-N spokesperson) and me will further erode the credibility of NAB,” the PML-N leader said and warned the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government against targeting its political opponents through investigation agencies.

The Lahore NAB also received a complaint against PML-N MNA from Lahore Rana Mubashir. He is accused of grabbing the land of a widow in his constituency.

This week, NAB initiated probe against former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in connection with income beyond her means.

Ms Aurangzeb said she was always open to accountability, but warned that she wouldn’t let anyone berate or even think of insulting her. She urged the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of NAB defying its order.

“There is a clear directive of the Supreme Court that NAB should not share any information with the media before completion of an inquiry or filing of a reference, but the bureau is not following the order of the top court,” she said.

She said she would gain even more credibility from this frivolous smear campaign regardless of what NAB would get out of such a tainted act.

The former minister alleged that NAB had deprived her of the right of fair trial under Article 10-A of the constitution.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2018