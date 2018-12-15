JUI-F leader held for ‘provocative’ speech

TAXILA: Police on Friday arrested senior Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah for allegedly delivering a provocative speech.

Mufti Kifayatullah — formerly leader of the opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly — was taken into custody after he attended a religious conference organised by Wifaqul Madaris Al-Arabia in the Hazro area at Nartopa village.

According to police, the mufti was arrested in a two-year-old case pertaining to hate speech. He said Mr Kifayatullah was arrested by a team comprising personnel of the police and counterterrorism department after he completed his address at the conference and was taken to the Hazro police station.

The JUI-F leader was produced before an antiterrorism court and sent to Attock jail after the court scheduled the hearing for Dec 17.

Police said a new case had also been registered against Mufti Kifayatullah for delivering another provocative speech.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2018