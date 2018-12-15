DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FIA crackdown against money laundering suspects on the cards

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 15, 2018

Email

FIA decides to probe Pakistanis who have purchased properties in Dubai and those involved in illegal transfer of funds. — File photo
FIA decides to probe Pakistanis who have purchased properties in Dubai and those involved in illegal transfer of funds. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Age­ncy (FIA) has decided to launch a massive crackdown against those Pakistanis who have purchased properties in Dubai with the money laundered to the Gulf state and money changers invo­lved in illegal transfer of funds.

According to a document, the decision was taken in a directors’ conference held in the FIA headquarters on Dec 11. The conference was presided over by FIA Director General Bashir Memon.

The FIA chief briefed the participants about the directives given by Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately conduct a crackdown against Hawala dealers (money changers), money launderers and those involved in siphoning off money from Pakistan for the purchase of properties in Dubai.

He directed subordinates to conduct thorough investigations against money launderers and submit daily progress report on action against Hawala dealers and against purchasers of properties in Dubai through laundered money.

The FIA chief directed the anti-corruption wing of the agency to present him a detailed investigation report of the suspects.

It has been learnt that a six-member ministerial committee will monitor the crackdown being launched against elements involved in money laundering, terror financing capital flight from Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Code of conduct

Code of conduct

Sartaj Aziz
All parties must come to an understanding on a strategic framework for Pakistan’s future political order.

Editorial

December 15, 2018

Gas crisis

THE prime minister did the right thing by intervening directly when the gas crisis spread in the country earlier ...
December 15, 2018

Cut in school fee

FOR some time now, the judiciary has been expressing its concern over the fee charged by private schools. On...
Yemen peace talks
Updated December 15, 2018

Yemen peace talks

Yemen agreement does hold out hope that such small steps may eventually lead to a peaceful resolution of the crisis.
Impasse resolved
Updated December 14, 2018

Impasse resolved

The current parliament should quickly turn to its core legislative and oversight responsibilities.
December 14, 2018

Curbs on media

AFTER some uncertainty engendered by contrary messages in the first few months of its tenure, the PTI government’s...
December 14, 2018

Hockey disaster

PAKISTAN hockey has reached a dead end. The national team’s winless streak at the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar,...