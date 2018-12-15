FIA crackdown against money laundering suspects on the cards

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Age­ncy (FIA) has decided to launch a massive crackdown against those Pakistanis who have purchased properties in Dubai with the money laundered to the Gulf state and money changers invo­lved in illegal transfer of funds.

According to a document, the decision was taken in a directors’ conference held in the FIA headquarters on Dec 11. The conference was presided over by FIA Director General Bashir Memon.

The FIA chief briefed the participants about the directives given by Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately conduct a crackdown against Hawala dealers (money changers), money launderers and those involved in siphoning off money from Pakistan for the purchase of properties in Dubai.

He directed subordinates to conduct thorough investigations against money launderers and submit daily progress report on action against Hawala dealers and against purchasers of properties in Dubai through laundered money.

The FIA chief directed the anti-corruption wing of the agency to present him a detailed investigation report of the suspects.

It has been learnt that a six-member ministerial committee will monitor the crackdown being launched against elements involved in money laundering, terror financing capital flight from Pakistan.

