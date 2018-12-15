Six FC men martyred, 14 injured in Kech attack

GWADAR: Six security personnel were martyred and 14 others injured in a gun attack on a convoy of the Frontier Corps in Kech district on Friday.

ISPR said four terrorists were also killed in the exchange of fire.

Security officials said the FC convoy was passing through the Wakai area when it was attacked by militants hiding in the mountains. The attackers opened fire on the FC convoy, leaving six FC soldiers dead and 14 others wounded.

Security forces rushed to the site and shifted the wounded to hospital. “We received 14 injured security personnel in Turbat hospital,” Dr Kahoor, medical superintendent of the facility, told Dawn.

All the wounded personnel were later shifted to Karachi by helicopter.

The martyred were identified as Naib Subedar Gul Shahadat, Naiks Muham­mad Nawaz, Lal Khan and Muhammad Sajid and Sepoys Muhammad Anwar and Sajjad.

The wounded were Captain Awais, Ejaz, Sahib Khan, Abdul Sattar, Noor Azam, Zabt Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Abdul Rafi, Qudratullah, Zahid Ali, Waqar Ahmed, Adnan, Dil Jan and Shahi Rehman.

Security forces launched a search operation in the area. However, no arrest was reported till late in night.

No group immediately cla­im­ed responsibility for the attack.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2018