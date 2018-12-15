DAWN.COM

Newly constructed building at Islamabad International Airport starts caving in

Mohammad AsgharUpdated December 15, 2018

Senior customs' officials notified airport manager and project manager that the building wasn't safe for staff. — File photo
RAWALPINDI: After the customs cargo (airfreight unit) building at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) started caving in, the authorities have decided to shift all staff and workers to an alternative place.

Initially, small cracks appeared on the walls along with a leakage from the drain in the office of a senior officer and other rooms but the cracks started increasing day by day. A portion of the building is now caving in.

5 injured as aerobridge, baggage control area ceiling collapse at Islamabad airport

Senior officers of the customs department brought the issue to the notice of the airport manager and the project director of the IIA intimating them that the building was no longer safe for those working there.

Cracks in cargo unit building have widened, offices to be shifted to a safer place on Monday, official says

Additional Collector Customs Nisar Ahmed told Dawn that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) would start shifting the office of the airfreight unit to another place, comprising two rooms, on Monday.

He confirmed that cracks in the building had widened and the building was caving in from one side making it no longer safe to work in.

The official said the airfreight unit office was shifted to the newly-constructed building on May 1, two days before the new airport was formally opened.

But the cracks started appearing in the walls after three months.

“After a letter was written to the CAA, the authority plastered the walls to fill the cracks but alarm bells started ringing when the building started caving in a few days ago.

“How people can work under such a dangerous situation by risking their lives. It’s better to evacuate the staff.”

The customs authorities informed the CAA and the project director that the building of the airfreight unit was in an extremely shabby and dangerous condition.

The building is bearing huge cracks and the gaps in the cracks are increasing with every passing day.

They said every day new cracks were identified and the building was crumbling very quickly.

The authorities said the condition of the building had made the place very insecure to sit and work in.

Every day almost 200 to 250 people come to work in the building and the situation is affecting their performance and creating hindrance in the discharge of their duties.

They also expressed their concern and said it might be dangerous for people if precautionary measures were not taken on time.

The building is also housing a post office and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) branch where more than 200 to 300 people either work or visit during working days. All these offices would be relocated.

A CAA spokesperson told Dawn that soon after the customs authorities complained about the cracks in the building, senior experts arrived from Karachi and inspected the building.

“The CAA has provided an alternative space to the customs staff after they complained about the cracks in the building,” the spokesperson said, adding that an investigation had also been launched to find out how the newly-constructed building developed cracks.

Hardly seven months have passed since the new IIA was constructed at a cost of over Rs105 billion. A number of incidents such as the collapse of false ceiling, choking of sewerage lines and stinking water in offices have occurred since the new airport became functional.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2018

Comments (26)

1000 characters
mohsin
Dec 15, 2018 10:42am

This warrants a proper investigation

Recommend 0
kamal
Dec 15, 2018 10:51am

Is this building constructed by the Chinese contractor?

Recommend 0
Malik Zeeshan
Dec 15, 2018 11:04am

Now Govt. Should again Praise Chinese Contractors. Beware of them!

Recommend 0
ali ahmed
Dec 15, 2018 11:11am

@mohsin, it was already investigated 34 persons were named out of which 13 were from different branches of armed forces

Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 15, 2018 11:21am

Now this 'new' airport building will become milking cow for authorities who will make millions from repair for the next 50 years!!

Recommend 0
Joe
Dec 15, 2018 11:22am

Was it constructed as "Made in China"

Recommend 0
Think
Dec 15, 2018 11:23am

Who was the contractor. Why the above is silent on that?

Recommend 0
Guzni
Dec 15, 2018 11:35am

@Malik Zeeshan , Not Chinese. But relatives of PML-N High Ups

Recommend 0
Pakistani Oz
Dec 15, 2018 11:42am

Okay if no one's gonna say it I will. "This is also PTI's fault".

Recommend 0
beiging
Dec 15, 2018 11:43am

the new Islamabad International Airport was undertaken by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), one of the largest state-owned construction companies of China

Recommend 0
Mohsin Ali
Dec 15, 2018 11:45am

PML N has one more uphill task (nothing serious) only on Talk shows

Recommend 0
Disco Ranjha
Dec 15, 2018 11:51am

A small earthquake and the Rs.105 billion is gone!

Recommend 0
f k y
Dec 15, 2018 12:01pm

when you spend 30% and fill your coffers with remaining 70% then expect the same.

Recommend 0
Adil Jadoon
Dec 15, 2018 12:02pm

Hold those responsible accountable. Who clears the buildings for use?

Recommend 0
Thoughts
Dec 15, 2018 12:24pm

The thirty day warranty has already expired?

Recommend 0
saber
Dec 15, 2018 12:30pm

Another gift of Nawaz and Zardari.

Recommend 0
Ishrat Salim
Dec 15, 2018 12:37pm

New IIA was constructed by PML N govt & a relative of NS was the main contractor. But people will now say " it is the fault of PTI govt, who is deliberately involved in this issue ".

Recommend 0
Awan
Dec 15, 2018 12:53pm

@Guzni, The main contractor of Islamabad international belong to PTI. Zulfi Bukhari's family is mainly behind the main contracts of ISL Airport. Keep in mind that this project was not started during PMLN time, bur rather before them.

Recommend 0
Raj
Dec 15, 2018 12:54pm

This is what happens when you use Chinese builders!!

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Dec 15, 2018 01:10pm

We didnt deserve the gift of Pakistan that our elders fought and died for.

Recommend 0
Sakthi
Dec 15, 2018 01:18pm

No doubt. Must be constructed by Chinese.

Recommend 0
Strategist
Dec 15, 2018 01:35pm

@kamal, no, your local Desi's, who were contracted by Nawaz Sharif and Co.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 15, 2018 01:47pm

What a mind-boggling and soul-searching tragedy?

Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Dec 15, 2018 01:48pm

@kamal, no the great Pakistani

Recommend 0
Shib
Dec 15, 2018 02:04pm

@Guzni, correct....

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Dec 15, 2018 02:06pm

Thank you PMLN and PPP. Corruption in anything everything.

Recommend 0

