Police arrest Hyderabad seminary teacher seen beating children in viral video

A Hyderabad police official who also taught seminary students at Sarhandi mosque was arrested on Friday after a video of him allegedly beating pupils with a pipe circulated on social media, Sindh police announced via Twitter.

The suspect was recruited by Sindh police in 2016 and was currently posted at Cantt police station, revealed Hyderabad SSP Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh.

Following his arrest, an FIR was registered against the suspect on the complaint of one of the children's father. The suspect has been charged under Section 328-A (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by parent or person having care of it) and Section 337 (punishment for doing any act with the intention of causing hurt) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

"Had he not been a police official, he would have faced only criminal proceedings but for being a constable he is facing departmental proceedings as well. He might lose his job for committing the brutal act," added SSP Shaikh.

In the video doing rounds on social media, the suspect is seen hitting a child with what appears to be a pipe. When the person filming the ordeal asks the teacher to refrain from doing so, the two share an exchange of words in which a third individual also joins in. The individual beating the children tells the camera person to not interfere in the matter and instead offer his prayers.

Following the exchange, the video again shows the individual hitting another child. When the person filming the video asks the child why he was being punished, the pupil, who was in tears by then, said he had been "absent yesterday and the day before".

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Hyderabad commissioner.

"Violence against children will not be accepted under any condition," CM Shah was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his spokesperson. A counselling programme should be formed in consultation with the education and religious affairs departments, the chief minister said.

"Children are innocent, their education and training should be done with compassion," he said.