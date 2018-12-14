DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Police arrest Hyderabad seminary teacher seen beating children in viral video

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliUpdated December 14, 2018

Email

A prayer leader at Sarhandi mosque in Hyderabad was arrested on Friday after a video of him allegedly beating children with a pipe was circulated on social media. —Dawn Archives
A prayer leader at Sarhandi mosque in Hyderabad was arrested on Friday after a video of him allegedly beating children with a pipe was circulated on social media. —Dawn Archives

A Hyderabad police official who also taught seminary students at Sarhandi mosque was arrested on Friday after a video of him allegedly beating pupils with a pipe circulated on social media, Sindh police announced via Twitter.

The suspect was recruited by Sindh police in 2016 and was currently posted at Cantt police station, revealed Hyderabad SSP Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh.

Following his arrest, an FIR was registered against the suspect on the complaint of one of the children's father. The suspect has been charged under Section 328-A (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by parent or person having care of it) and Section 337 (punishment for doing any act with the intention of causing hurt) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

"Had he not been a police official, he would have faced only criminal proceedings but for being a constable he is facing departmental proceedings as well. He might lose his job for committing the brutal act," added SSP Shaikh.

In the video doing rounds on social media, the suspect is seen hitting a child with what appears to be a pipe. When the person filming the ordeal asks the teacher to refrain from doing so, the two share an exchange of words in which a third individual also joins in. The individual beating the children tells the camera person to not interfere in the matter and instead offer his prayers.

Following the exchange, the video again shows the individual hitting another child. When the person filming the video asks the child why he was being punished, the pupil, who was in tears by then, said he had been "absent yesterday and the day before".

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Hyderabad commissioner.

"Violence against children will not be accepted under any condition," CM Shah was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his spokesperson. A counselling programme should be formed in consultation with the education and religious affairs departments, the chief minister said.

"Children are innocent, their education and training should be done with compassion," he said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
EMP
Dec 14, 2018 06:31pm

Thank you for the citizen who stepped in. Need more of these guys.

Recommend 0
Amir
Dec 14, 2018 06:47pm

This is tip of the iceberg.

Recommend 0
N khan
Dec 14, 2018 06:56pm

Its normal in Muddaris,children deed to be rescued from these Mullahs .

Recommend 0
H.Malik
Dec 14, 2018 07:48pm

Make an example out of him so no one else dares to do this sort of stuff again.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Code of conduct

Code of conduct

All parties must come to an understanding on a strategic framework for Pakistan’s future political order.

Editorial

Impasse resolved
Updated December 14, 2018

Impasse resolved

The current parliament should quickly turn to its core legislative and oversight responsibilities.
December 14, 2018

Curbs on media

AFTER some uncertainty engendered by contrary messages in the first few months of its tenure, the PTI government’s...
December 14, 2018

Hockey disaster

PAKISTAN hockey has reached a dead end. The national team’s winless streak at the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar,...
December 13, 2018

Partial accountability

THE veneer has all but disappeared and what remains is an age-old practice that undermines public trust in the state...
Updated December 13, 2018

Religious freedom list

While political considerations may be behind listing, more can be done for a tolerant atmosphere in Pakistan.
Updated December 13, 2018

A hurdle removed

FINALLY, there seems to be a ray of hope for the Karachi Circular Railway, with the main hurdle between the...