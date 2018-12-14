DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Seven-year-old Guatemalan girl dies in US custody

AFPDecember 14, 2018

Email

Central American migrants —travelling in a caravan — sit next to US border patrol officers after crossing the Mexico-US border fence to San Diego County, as seen from Playas de Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on December 13, 2018. — AFP
Central American migrants —travelling in a caravan — sit next to US border patrol officers after crossing the Mexico-US border fence to San Diego County, as seen from Playas de Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on December 13, 2018. — AFP

A seven-year-old Guatemalan girl died in American custody after being detained by US border police in New Mexico, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The girl who illegally crossed the border from Mexico along with her father and dozens of others died last week of "dehydration and shock," the newspaper reported, citing US Customs and Border Protection.

She had "reportedly had not eaten or consumed water for several days," the CBP told the Post, who said she began having seizures more than eight hours after being detained.

Emergency responders had measured her body temperature at 41 centigrade, the Post said. She died after being flown to hospital.

The name of the girl and her father have not been released.

The father is in El Paso, Texas awaiting a meeting with Guatemalan consular officials, the Post said, quoting CBP, which said it is investigating the incident.

President Donald Trump has made hard-line immigration policies a central plank of his presidency, drawing fire from critics who accuse him of demonizing migrants for political gain.

Much attention has been focused on caravans of thousands of Central Americans who have made their way to Tijuana, Mexico, just south from San Diego, California in a challenge to Trump, who criticised them as posing an "invasion".

But migrants fleeing poverty and gang violence also continue to cross over in New Mexico, Texas and Arizona after enduring dangerous treks through Mexico.

The CBP expressed its condolences for the death of the Guatemalan girl, the Post said.

"Border Patrol agents took every possible step to save the child's life under the most trying of circumstances," CBP spokesman Andrew Meehan said in a statement to the Post.

"As fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, we empathise with the loss of any child."

Trump has vowed to build a wall on the border with Mexico, deployed thousands of US troops there and separated more than 2,000 migrant children from their parents as part of a "zero tolerance" policy on illegal immigration.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Wasim
Dec 14, 2018 02:42pm

Great superppeer

Recommend 0
Akram
Dec 14, 2018 02:49pm

US name should be on a list of countries which show cruelty to innocents and minorities.

Recommend 0
jawaid
Dec 14, 2018 02:54pm

There is no alternative to one's own country, notably, if security, justice and good economy prevail.

Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Dec 14, 2018 02:57pm

Very sad incident! My condolences!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 14, 2018 03:17pm

What a heart-breaking, mind-boggling and soul-searching tragedy?

Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarrar
Dec 14, 2018 03:30pm

How if she was American or Israeli citizen??

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Code of conduct

Code of conduct

All parties must come to an understanding on a strategic framework for Pakistan’s future political order.

Editorial

Impasse resolved
Updated December 14, 2018

Impasse resolved

The current parliament should quickly turn to its core legislative and oversight responsibilities.
December 14, 2018

Curbs on media

AFTER some uncertainty engendered by contrary messages in the first few months of its tenure, the PTI government’s...
December 14, 2018

Hockey disaster

PAKISTAN hockey has reached a dead end. The national team’s winless streak at the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar,...
December 13, 2018

Partial accountability

THE veneer has all but disappeared and what remains is an age-old practice that undermines public trust in the state...
Updated December 13, 2018

Religious freedom list

While political considerations may be behind listing, more can be done for a tolerant atmosphere in Pakistan.
Updated December 13, 2018

A hurdle removed

FINALLY, there seems to be a ray of hope for the Karachi Circular Railway, with the main hurdle between the...